WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – A fire was started in a field today after a car became stuck in the field. The fire took place at 4300 S Cedar Lake Rd. According to Sgt. Eric Slay, of the Sedgwick county sheriff's department, the fire was started by the vehicle which was "doing donuts" at the time the fire started.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 23 DAYS AGO