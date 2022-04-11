Matisse Thybulle Opens Up On Not Being Fully Vaccinated As He Is Set To Miss 2 Games In Series Against Toronto: "This Was A Decision I Made A Long Time Ago... I Didn't See Any Benefits Outweighing What I Could Seek From Alternative Medicine."
With the Toronto Raptors making it into the Eastern Conference playoffs, there were always going to be questions surrounding whether every player on the other teams would be able to feature in Canada. Even though the vaccine mandate has been lifted in places like New York, it's still enforced in Canada,...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 4