ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Matisse Thybulle Opens Up On Not Being Fully Vaccinated As He Is Set To Miss 2 Games In Series Against Toronto: "This Was A Decision I Made A Long Time Ago... I Didn't See Any Benefits Outweighing What I Could Seek From Alternative Medicine."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Toronto Raptors making it into the Eastern Conference playoffs, there were always going to be questions surrounding whether every player on the other teams would be able to feature in Canada. Even though the vaccine mandate has been lifted in places like New York, it's still enforced in Canada,...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 4

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Once Punched Will Perdue In The Face During Practice For Running Illegal Screens: “He Stood Up, Popped Me And Before I Could Get Him They Got Us And That was The End Of It.”

Whether you love or hate Michael Jordan, you have to admit that MJ is arguably the best player to ever play in the NBA. His glorious resume is the biggest example of that as he won a plethora of accolades throughout his career. Evidently, during his amazing career in the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Goes Off On A Reporter Who Questioned The Lineups Sixers Were Playing: "We Have A Coaching Staff Who I'm Gonna Guess Knows A Little Bit More... I've Been Around A Long Time, Trust That."

The Philadelphia 76ers have big expectations going into this postseason. After they replaced Ben Simmons with James Harden in a huge deadline day trade, they theoretically have all the pieces to make a bid for the championship. However, things aren't going that smoothly either, with Harden recently struggling to score and the Sixers dropping 4 of their last 10 regular-season games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
New York State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Boston, MA
Health
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Former NBA Coach Mike D'Antoni Said New York Knicks Wanted Steph Curry 'So Bad' In 2009 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks haven't been relevant in some time, but that might be different had they picked who they wanted in the 2009 Draft. That year, the Knicks had the 8th pick, which they used to sign Jordan Hill. But according to their former coach Mike D'Antoni, they actually wanted to Draft Steph Curry instead, who was picked just a spot above them to the Golden State Warriors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy