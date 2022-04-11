ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Tallest Building in Every State

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HeSM_0f5rA2Am00 For more than four decades, from 1931 until 1972, the Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,454-foot, including the antenna, it was the first building in history with more than 100 stories. At the time, it was hardly believed that it was possible to build anything above 1,000 feet.

Fast-forward to 2021, and in the rankings of today's tallest man-made structures, the Empire State Building doesn't even make the top 40. It’s not even in the top five in its home state.

To determine the tallest building in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from several sources, including the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat . Only completely finished buildings were considered.

The tallest building in a state is typically in its largest city. Most are office buildings, several are hotels and casinos, and a couple are government buildings.

The height of a state’s tallest building often reflects the size of its largest city’s economy. The tallest buildings on this list tend to be in the largest cities in the country in terms of economic output.

Likewise, states with smaller economies often lack the commercial activity that would necessitate a skyscraper. The tallest building in North Dakota, for example, is in Bismarck. The metro area's GDP is about $7.7 billion, a miniscule amount compared to New York City’s metro area’s GDP of $1.9 trillion. The North Dakota State Capitol is just 242 feet tall, or 19 stories high. By comparison, there are thousands of buildings in New York City alone that are 20 stories or higher.

For many years, the U.S. has dominated the world skyscraper rankings. Now, many of the world’s tallest buildings are in Asia and the Middle East -- these are the 50 tallest buildings in the world .

Click here to see the tallest buildings in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtwgU_0f5rA2Am00

Alabama: RSA Battle House Tower
> City: Mobile
> Height 745 feet
> Floors: 35
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbyk9_0f5rA2Am00

Alaska: Conoco-Phillips Building
> City: Anchorage
> Height 296 feet
> Floors: 21
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1983

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2yzg_0f5rA2Am00

Arizona: Chase Tower
> City: Phoenix
> Height 483 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrnbG_0f5rA2Am00

Arkansas: Simmons Tower
> City: Little Rock
> Height 546 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3vfz_0f5rA2Am00

California: Wilshire Grand Center
> City: Los Angeles
> Height 1,100 feet
> Floors: 73
> Building type: Hotel/office
> Completed in: 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ij35b_0f5rA2Am00

Colorado: Republic Plaza
> City: Denver
> Height 714 feet
> Floors: 56
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1984

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzNpB_0f5rA2Am00

Connecticut: City Place I
> City: Hartford
> Height 535 feet
> Floors: 38
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1980

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k51qH_0f5rA2Am00

Delaware: The River Tower at Christina Landing
> City: Wilmington
> Height 340 feet
> Floors: 27
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LstE0_0f5rA2Am00

Florida: Panorama Tower
> City: Miami
> Height 868 feet
> Floors: 85
> Building type: Mixed-use
> Completed in: 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAgtY_0f5rA2Am00

Georgia: Bank of America Plaza
> City: Atlanta
> Height 1,023 feet
> Floors: 55
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGc6a_0f5rA2Am00

Hawaii: The Center Ala Moana
> City: Honolulu
> Height 435 feet
> Floors: 43
> Building type: Residential
> Completed in: 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BajVo_0f5rA2Am00

Idaho: 8th and Main Tower
> City: Boise
> Height 315 feet
> Floors: 18
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2014

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGcht_0f5rA2Am00

Illinois: Willis Tower
> City: Chicago
> Height 1,451 feet
> Floors: 108
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9X7c_0f5rA2Am00

Indiana: Salesforce Tower
> City: Indianapolis
> Height 701 feet
> Floors: 49
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QvSv_0f5rA2Am00

Iowa: 801 Grand
> City: Des Moines
> Height 630 feet
> Floors: 44
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w53U3_0f5rA2Am00

Kansas: Epic Center
> City: Wichita
> Height 320 feet
> Floors: 22
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJmeU_0f5rA2Am00

Kentucky: 400 West Market
> City: Louisville
> Height 549 feet
> Floors: 35
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAGYD_0f5rA2Am00

Louisiana: Hancock Whitney Center
> City: New Orleans
> Height 697 feet
> Floors: 51
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367lIF_0f5rA2Am00

Maine: Saint Joseph's Church
> City: Biddeford
> Height 235 feet
> Floors: N/A
> Building type: Church
> Completed in: 1870

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HfJV_0f5rA2Am00

Maryland: Transamerica Tower
> City: Baltimore
> Height 529 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2His6W_0f5rA2Am00

Massachusetts: 200 Clarendon Street (John Hancock Tower)
> City: Boston
> Height 790 feet
> Floors: 62
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtpZa_0f5rA2Am00

Michigan: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
> City: Detroit
> Height 727 feet
> Floors: 70
> Building type: Hotel
> Completed in: 1977

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A1ly_0f5rA2Am00

Minnesota: IDS Center
> City: Minneapolis
> Height 792 feet
> Floors: 55
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Raumn_0f5rA2Am00

Mississippi: Beau Rivage Casino Hotel
> City: Biloxi
> Height 346 feet
> Floors: 32
> Building type: Hotel and casino
> Completed in: 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5181_0f5rA2Am00

Missouri: One Kansas City Place
> City: Kansas City
> Height 623 feet
> Floors: 42
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Wfj_0f5rA2Am00

Montana: First Interstate Center
> City: Billings
> Height 272 feet
> Floors: 20
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCQsj_0f5rA2Am00

Nebraska: First National Bank Tower
> City: Omaha
> Height 634 feet
> Floors: 45
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2002

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ErZt_0f5rA2Am00

Nevada: Resorts World Las Vegas
> City: Las Vegas
> Height 679 feet
> Floors: 57
> Building type: Mall and casino
> Completed in: 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4084oX_0f5rA2Am00

New Hampshire: City Hall Plaza
> City: Manchester
> Height 275 feet
> Floors: 20
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyGsa_0f5rA2Am00

New Jersey: 99 Hudson Street
> City: Jersey City
> Height 900 feet
> Floors: 79
> Building type: Residential
> Completed in: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNvO0_0f5rA2Am00

New Mexico: Albuquerque Plaza
> City: Albuquerque
> Height 351 feet
> Floors: 22
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9V5L_0f5rA2Am00

New York: One World Trade Center
> City: New York
> Height 1,776 feet
> Floors: 94
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2014

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7bj8_0f5rA2Am00

North Carolina: Bank of America Corporate Center
> City: Charlotte
> Height 871 feet
> Floors: 60
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFfsk_0f5rA2Am00

North Dakota: North Dakota State Capitol
> City: Bismarck
> Height 242 feet
> Floors: 19
> Building type: Government
> Completed in: 1934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOrCR_0f5rA2Am00

Ohio: Key Tower
> City: Cleveland
> Height 947 feet
> Floors: 57
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPVJL_0f5rA2Am00

Oklahoma: Devon Energy Center
> City: Oklahoma City
> Height 844 feet
> Floors: 52
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJL0N_0f5rA2Am00

Oregon: Wells Fargo Center
> City: Portland
> Height 546 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpIAM_0f5rA2Am00

Pennsylvania: Comcast Technology Center
> City: Philadelphia
> Height 1,121 feet
> Floors: 60
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23L6rB_0f5rA2Am00

Rhode Island: Industrial National Bank Building
> City: Providence
> Height 428 feet
> Floors: 26
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1927

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XpPP_0f5rA2Am00

South Carolina: Capitol Center
> City: Columbia
> Height 349 feet
> Floors: 25
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILHsU_0f5rA2Am00

South Dakota: CenturyLink Tower
> City: Sioux Falls
> Height 174 feet
> Floors: 11
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHPtQ_0f5rA2Am00

Tennessee: AT&T Building
> City: Nashville
> Height 617 feet
> Floors: 33
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1994

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9ile_0f5rA2Am00

Texas: JPMorganChase Tower
> City: Houston
> Height 1,002 feet
> Floors: 75
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbBWG_0f5rA2Am00

Utah: Wells Fargo Center
> City: Salt Lake City
> Height 422 feet
> Floors: 26
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0us16o_0f5rA2Am00

Vermont: Decker Towers
> City: Burlington
> Height 124 feet
> Floors: 11
> Building type: Residential
> Completed in: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hh9hL_0f5rA2Am00

Virginia: The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center & Residences
> City: Virginia Beach
> Height 508 feet
> Floors: 38
> Building type: Residential/hotel
> Completed in: 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTxdZ_0f5rA2Am00

Washington: Columbia Center
> City: Seattle
> Height 933 feet
> Floors: 76
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1984

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwWwg_0f5rA2Am00

West Virginia: West Virginia State Capitol
> City: Charleston
> Height 292 feet
> Floors: 4
> Building type: Government
> Completed in: 1932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yijW1_0f5rA2Am00

Wisconsin: U.S. Bank Center
> City: Milwaukee
> Height 601 feet
> Floors: 42
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmYeT_0f5rA2Am00

Wyoming: White Hall at the University of Wyoming
> City: Laramie
> Height 146 feet
> Floors: 12
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1967

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Buildings#Conoco Phillips Building#New York City#Atlanta#The Empire State Building#Tempo
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE
FOXBusiness

Best, worst states for doctors in 2022: report

If you’re a doctor looking to move to a new place, or an aspiring doctor deciding where you should settle down, you might want to consider heading to South Dakota. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for practicing medicine in 2022. South Dakota was at the top of the list.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin. Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York […]
SOCIETY
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Arizona Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 79,501,000 confirmed cases of the […]
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy