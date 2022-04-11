The Tallest Building in Every State
For more than four decades, from 1931 until 1972, the Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,454-foot, including the antenna, it was the first building in history with more than 100 stories. At the time, it was hardly believed that it was possible to build anything above 1,000 feet.
Fast-forward to 2021, and in the rankings of today's tallest man-made structures, the Empire State Building doesn't even make the top 40. It’s not even in the top five in its home state.
To determine the tallest building in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from several sources, including the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat . Only completely finished buildings were considered.
The tallest building in a state is typically in its largest city. Most are office buildings, several are hotels and casinos, and a couple are government buildings.
The height of a state’s tallest building often reflects the size of its largest city’s economy. The tallest buildings on this list tend to be in the largest cities in the country in terms of economic output.
Likewise, states with smaller economies often lack the commercial activity that would necessitate a skyscraper. The tallest building in North Dakota, for example, is in Bismarck. The metro area's GDP is about $7.7 billion, a miniscule amount compared to New York City’s metro area’s GDP of $1.9 trillion. The North Dakota State Capitol is just 242 feet tall, or 19 stories high. By comparison, there are thousands of buildings in New York City alone that are 20 stories or higher.
For many years, the U.S. has dominated the world skyscraper rankings. Now, many of the world’s tallest buildings are in Asia and the Middle East -- these are the 50 tallest buildings in the world .
Alabama: RSA Battle House Tower
> City: Mobile
> Height 745 feet
> Floors: 35
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2007
Alaska: Conoco-Phillips Building
> City: Anchorage
> Height 296 feet
> Floors: 21
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1983
Arizona: Chase Tower
> City: Phoenix
> Height 483 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1972
Arkansas: Simmons Tower
> City: Little Rock
> Height 546 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1986
California: Wilshire Grand Center
> City: Los Angeles
> Height 1,100 feet
> Floors: 73
> Building type: Hotel/office
> Completed in: 2017
Colorado: Republic Plaza
> City: Denver
> Height 714 feet
> Floors: 56
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1984
Connecticut: City Place I
> City: Hartford
> Height 535 feet
> Floors: 38
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1980
Delaware: The River Tower at Christina Landing
> City: Wilmington
> Height 340 feet
> Floors: 27
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2007
Florida: Panorama Tower
> City: Miami
> Height 868 feet
> Floors: 85
> Building type: Mixed-use
> Completed in: 2018
Georgia: Bank of America Plaza
> City: Atlanta
> Height 1,023 feet
> Floors: 55
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992
Hawaii: The Center Ala Moana
> City: Honolulu
> Height 435 feet
> Floors: 43
> Building type: Residential
> Completed in: 2021
Idaho: 8th and Main Tower
> City: Boise
> Height 315 feet
> Floors: 18
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2014
Illinois: Willis Tower
> City: Chicago
> Height 1,451 feet
> Floors: 108
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1974
Indiana: Salesforce Tower
> City: Indianapolis
> Height 701 feet
> Floors: 49
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1990
Iowa: 801 Grand
> City: Des Moines
> Height 630 feet
> Floors: 44
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1991
Kansas: Epic Center
> City: Wichita
> Height 320 feet
> Floors: 22
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1989
Kentucky: 400 West Market
> City: Louisville
> Height 549 feet
> Floors: 35
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992
Louisiana: Hancock Whitney Center
> City: New Orleans
> Height 697 feet
> Floors: 51
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1972
Maine: Saint Joseph's Church
> City: Biddeford
> Height 235 feet
> Floors: N/A
> Building type: Church
> Completed in: 1870
Maryland: Transamerica Tower
> City: Baltimore
> Height 529 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973
Massachusetts: 200 Clarendon Street (John Hancock Tower)
> City: Boston
> Height 790 feet
> Floors: 62
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1976
Michigan: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
> City: Detroit
> Height 727 feet
> Floors: 70
> Building type: Hotel
> Completed in: 1977
Minnesota: IDS Center
> City: Minneapolis
> Height 792 feet
> Floors: 55
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973
Mississippi: Beau Rivage Casino Hotel
> City: Biloxi
> Height 346 feet
> Floors: 32
> Building type: Hotel and casino
> Completed in: 1999
Missouri: One Kansas City Place
> City: Kansas City
> Height 623 feet
> Floors: 42
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1988
Montana: First Interstate Center
> City: Billings
> Height 272 feet
> Floors: 20
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1985
Nebraska: First National Bank Tower
> City: Omaha
> Height 634 feet
> Floors: 45
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2002
Nevada: Resorts World Las Vegas
> City: Las Vegas
> Height 679 feet
> Floors: 57
> Building type: Mall and casino
> Completed in: 2021
New Hampshire: City Hall Plaza
> City: Manchester
> Height 275 feet
> Floors: 20
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992
New Jersey: 99 Hudson Street
> City: Jersey City
> Height 900 feet
> Floors: 79
> Building type: Residential
> Completed in: N/A
New Mexico: Albuquerque Plaza
> City: Albuquerque
> Height 351 feet
> Floors: 22
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1990
New York: One World Trade Center
> City: New York
> Height 1,776 feet
> Floors: 94
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2014
North Carolina: Bank of America Corporate Center
> City: Charlotte
> Height 871 feet
> Floors: 60
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1992
North Dakota: North Dakota State Capitol
> City: Bismarck
> Height 242 feet
> Floors: 19
> Building type: Government
> Completed in: 1934
Ohio: Key Tower
> City: Cleveland
> Height 947 feet
> Floors: 57
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1991
Oklahoma: Devon Energy Center
> City: Oklahoma City
> Height 844 feet
> Floors: 52
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2012
Oregon: Wells Fargo Center
> City: Portland
> Height 546 feet
> Floors: 40
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973
Pennsylvania: Comcast Technology Center
> City: Philadelphia
> Height 1,121 feet
> Floors: 60
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 2018
Rhode Island: Industrial National Bank Building
> City: Providence
> Height 428 feet
> Floors: 26
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1927
South Carolina: Capitol Center
> City: Columbia
> Height 349 feet
> Floors: 25
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1987
South Dakota: CenturyLink Tower
> City: Sioux Falls
> Height 174 feet
> Floors: 11
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1962
Tennessee: AT&T Building
> City: Nashville
> Height 617 feet
> Floors: 33
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1994
Texas: JPMorganChase Tower
> City: Houston
> Height 1,002 feet
> Floors: 75
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1982
Utah: Wells Fargo Center
> City: Salt Lake City
> Height 422 feet
> Floors: 26
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1998
Vermont: Decker Towers
> City: Burlington
> Height 124 feet
> Floors: 11
> Building type: Residential
> Completed in: 1971
Virginia: The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center & Residences
> City: Virginia Beach
> Height 508 feet
> Floors: 38
> Building type: Residential/hotel
> Completed in: 2007
Washington: Columbia Center
> City: Seattle
> Height 933 feet
> Floors: 76
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1984
West Virginia: West Virginia State Capitol
> City: Charleston
> Height 292 feet
> Floors: 4
> Building type: Government
> Completed in: 1932
Wisconsin: U.S. Bank Center
> City: Milwaukee
> Height 601 feet
> Floors: 42
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1973
Wyoming: White Hall at the University of Wyoming
> City: Laramie
> Height 146 feet
> Floors: 12
> Building type: Office
> Completed in: 1967
