For more than four decades, from 1931 until 1972, the Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,454-foot, including the antenna, it was the first building in history with more than 100 stories. At the time, it was hardly believed that it was possible to build anything above 1,000 feet.

Fast-forward to 2021, and in the rankings of today's tallest man-made structures, the Empire State Building doesn't even make the top 40. It’s not even in the top five in its home state.

To determine the tallest building in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from several sources, including the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat . Only completely finished buildings were considered.

The tallest building in a state is typically in its largest city. Most are office buildings, several are hotels and casinos, and a couple are government buildings.

The height of a state’s tallest building often reflects the size of its largest city’s economy. The tallest buildings on this list tend to be in the largest cities in the country in terms of economic output.

Likewise, states with smaller economies often lack the commercial activity that would necessitate a skyscraper. The tallest building in North Dakota, for example, is in Bismarck. The metro area's GDP is about $7.7 billion, a miniscule amount compared to New York City’s metro area’s GDP of $1.9 trillion. The North Dakota State Capitol is just 242 feet tall, or 19 stories high. By comparison, there are thousands of buildings in New York City alone that are 20 stories or higher.

For many years, the U.S. has dominated the world skyscraper rankings. Now, many of the world’s tallest buildings are in Asia and the Middle East -- these are the 50 tallest buildings in the world .

Alabama: RSA Battle House Tower

> City: Mobile

> Height 745 feet

> Floors: 35

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2007

Alaska: Conoco-Phillips Building

> City: Anchorage

> Height 296 feet

> Floors: 21

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1983

Arizona: Chase Tower

> City: Phoenix

> Height 483 feet

> Floors: 40

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1972

Arkansas: Simmons Tower

> City: Little Rock

> Height 546 feet

> Floors: 40

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1986

California: Wilshire Grand Center

> City: Los Angeles

> Height 1,100 feet

> Floors: 73

> Building type: Hotel/office

> Completed in: 2017

Colorado: Republic Plaza

> City: Denver

> Height 714 feet

> Floors: 56

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1984

Connecticut: City Place I

> City: Hartford

> Height 535 feet

> Floors: 38

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1980

Delaware: The River Tower at Christina Landing

> City: Wilmington

> Height 340 feet

> Floors: 27

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2007

Florida: Panorama Tower

> City: Miami

> Height 868 feet

> Floors: 85

> Building type: Mixed-use

> Completed in: 2018

Georgia: Bank of America Plaza

> City: Atlanta

> Height 1,023 feet

> Floors: 55

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1992

Hawaii: The Center Ala Moana

> City: Honolulu

> Height 435 feet

> Floors: 43

> Building type: Residential

> Completed in: 2021

Idaho: 8th and Main Tower

> City: Boise

> Height 315 feet

> Floors: 18

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2014

Illinois: Willis Tower

> City: Chicago

> Height 1,451 feet

> Floors: 108

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1974

Indiana: Salesforce Tower

> City: Indianapolis

> Height 701 feet

> Floors: 49

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1990

Iowa: 801 Grand

> City: Des Moines

> Height 630 feet

> Floors: 44

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1991

Kansas: Epic Center

> City: Wichita

> Height 320 feet

> Floors: 22

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1989

Kentucky: 400 West Market

> City: Louisville

> Height 549 feet

> Floors: 35

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1992

Louisiana: Hancock Whitney Center

> City: New Orleans

> Height 697 feet

> Floors: 51

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1972

Maine: Saint Joseph's Church

> City: Biddeford

> Height 235 feet

> Floors: N/A

> Building type: Church

> Completed in: 1870

Maryland: Transamerica Tower

> City: Baltimore

> Height 529 feet

> Floors: 40

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1973

Massachusetts: 200 Clarendon Street (John Hancock Tower)

> City: Boston

> Height 790 feet

> Floors: 62

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1976

Michigan: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center

> City: Detroit

> Height 727 feet

> Floors: 70

> Building type: Hotel

> Completed in: 1977

Minnesota: IDS Center

> City: Minneapolis

> Height 792 feet

> Floors: 55

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1973

Mississippi: Beau Rivage Casino Hotel

> City: Biloxi

> Height 346 feet

> Floors: 32

> Building type: Hotel and casino

> Completed in: 1999

Missouri: One Kansas City Place

> City: Kansas City

> Height 623 feet

> Floors: 42

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1988

Montana: First Interstate Center

> City: Billings

> Height 272 feet

> Floors: 20

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1985

Nebraska: First National Bank Tower

> City: Omaha

> Height 634 feet

> Floors: 45

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2002

Nevada: Resorts World Las Vegas

> City: Las Vegas

> Height 679 feet

> Floors: 57

> Building type: Mall and casino

> Completed in: 2021

New Hampshire: City Hall Plaza

> City: Manchester

> Height 275 feet

> Floors: 20

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1992

New Jersey: 99 Hudson Street

> City: Jersey City

> Height 900 feet

> Floors: 79

> Building type: Residential

> Completed in: N/A

New Mexico: Albuquerque Plaza

> City: Albuquerque

> Height 351 feet

> Floors: 22

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1990

New York: One World Trade Center

> City: New York

> Height 1,776 feet

> Floors: 94

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2014

North Carolina: Bank of America Corporate Center

> City: Charlotte

> Height 871 feet

> Floors: 60

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1992

North Dakota: North Dakota State Capitol

> City: Bismarck

> Height 242 feet

> Floors: 19

> Building type: Government

> Completed in: 1934

Ohio: Key Tower

> City: Cleveland

> Height 947 feet

> Floors: 57

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1991

Oklahoma: Devon Energy Center

> City: Oklahoma City

> Height 844 feet

> Floors: 52

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2012

Oregon: Wells Fargo Center

> City: Portland

> Height 546 feet

> Floors: 40

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1973

Pennsylvania: Comcast Technology Center

> City: Philadelphia

> Height 1,121 feet

> Floors: 60

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 2018

Rhode Island: Industrial National Bank Building

> City: Providence

> Height 428 feet

> Floors: 26

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1927

South Carolina: Capitol Center

> City: Columbia

> Height 349 feet

> Floors: 25

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1987

South Dakota: CenturyLink Tower

> City: Sioux Falls

> Height 174 feet

> Floors: 11

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1962

Tennessee: AT&T Building

> City: Nashville

> Height 617 feet

> Floors: 33

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1994

Texas: JPMorganChase Tower

> City: Houston

> Height 1,002 feet

> Floors: 75

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1982

Utah: Wells Fargo Center

> City: Salt Lake City

> Height 422 feet

> Floors: 26

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1998

Vermont: Decker Towers

> City: Burlington

> Height 124 feet

> Floors: 11

> Building type: Residential

> Completed in: 1971

Virginia: The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center & Residences

> City: Virginia Beach

> Height 508 feet

> Floors: 38

> Building type: Residential/hotel

> Completed in: 2007

Washington: Columbia Center

> City: Seattle

> Height 933 feet

> Floors: 76

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1984

West Virginia: West Virginia State Capitol

> City: Charleston

> Height 292 feet

> Floors: 4

> Building type: Government

> Completed in: 1932

Wisconsin: U.S. Bank Center

> City: Milwaukee

> Height 601 feet

> Floors: 42

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1973

Wyoming: White Hall at the University of Wyoming

> City: Laramie

> Height 146 feet

> Floors: 12

> Building type: Office

> Completed in: 1967

