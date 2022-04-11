ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Amateur Missouri Astronomer Shares Epic Up-Close View of the Moon

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'd be surprised what you can see in your own backyard on a clear night in Missouri. This assumes you have the right equipment like an amateur Missouri astronomer who just shared a truly epic up-close view of...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

This $2.6 Million Missouri Mansion Is A Time Capsule Back to 1899

If you are a fan of Netflix's show Bridgerton, then you are going to love this English Renaissance-style home in St. Louis. Get ready to step back in time with this beautiful mahogany paneling and, oak linenfold paneling in this $2.6 million home in St. Louis, Missouri. The outside alone reminds me of something you would see in a TV show or movie set back in England in the 1800s, and the paneling is gorgeous. However, when you walk in and see the grand staircase, there is a section where the stained glass is just too beautiful not to stop and appreciate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BBC

In pictures: Clear skies offer great view of Worm Moon

Photographers across the East Midlands have been capturing March's full Moon - known as the Worm Moon. The name relates to earthworms beginning to emerge as the soil starts to warm up in spring. It is also known as the "Crust Moon", the "Crow Comes Back Moon" and the "Sore...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
1070 KHMO-AM

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

See Missouri’s List of The Top 6 Billionaires in The State

We can only dream about winning millions through a state lottery, but these business moguls hit Missouri's Billionaire list for 2022. I can't even imagine what it would be like to have millions of dollars let alone billions, but these Missouri tycoons come from major industries in finance, investments, and technology and have put that in the billion-dollar category. Stacker reports that six people made this year's list including:
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Astronomer#Missouri Ozarks#Epic#New Astronaut Pictures#Iss
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
1070 KHMO-AM

An Illinois City was named of the 10 Least Affordable Places

It's not Chicago, so which Illinois city makes the list of the 10 least affordable places to live and work in the country?. According to an article from goodhire.com Rockford, Illinois makes the list of the 10 least affordable places to live and work in 2022. Rockford comes in at 9th on the list behind cities like Los Angeles number one, and New York City at number 8 on the list. How did they determine this list? Well according to the website they based the rankings on seven different factors, they are Wage Growth, Job Growth, Unemployment Rate, Percentage of Jobs Open, Renter Affordability, Homeowner Affordability, and Real Per Capita Personal Income. In the case of the cities at the bottom of the list like Rockford, New York City, and Los Angeles the site says if you are relocating there you are getting the least bang for your buck.
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The Oldest Tree in Missouri that Even Lightning Couldn’t Kill

It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Channel 6000

It’s a full moon Friday, but clouds and rain may spoil our view

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, I’m afraid not everyone gets to take in the glow of the Worm Moon on Friday. Clouds could steal away the shimmery pie in the sky. The full moon sets in the west at 7:50 a.m. and rises in the east at 8:03 p.m. Sunrise time is 7:17 a.m. while sunset is at 7:20 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy