Amateur Missouri Astronomer Shares Epic Up-Close View of the Moon

It's not Chicago, so which Illinois city makes the list of the 10 least affordable places to live and work in the country?. According to an article from goodhire.com Rockford, Illinois makes the list of the 10 least affordable places to live and work in 2022. Rockford comes in at 9th on the list behind cities like Los Angeles number one, and New York City at number 8 on the list. How did they determine this list? Well according to the website they based the rankings on seven different factors, they are Wage Growth, Job Growth, Unemployment Rate, Percentage of Jobs Open, Renter Affordability, Homeowner Affordability, and Real Per Capita Personal Income. In the case of the cities at the bottom of the list like Rockford, New York City, and Los Angeles the site says if you are relocating there you are getting the least bang for your buck.

