Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Chehalis man accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s house in January, allegedly stealing guns and over $20,000 of household items. The homeowner first reported the possible burglary on Jan. 29. He told police officers that he returned home around 6 p.m. and took a shower, but when he got out of the shower, he noticed “a jar with some money in it” was missing, according to court documents.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO