Morning winter storm causes multiple crashes in Sandy

Drivers in Sandy-area April 11 accidents reportedly uninjured, lane of Highway 26 closed

With the arrival of April, many removed their studded snow tires. Now, with an unexpected winter storm hitting Sandy and parts of the Metro, some drivers have experienced accidents on their morning drives.

Around 4:19 a.m. April 11, a semi overturned at Langensand Road and Highway 26 just east of Sandy. ODOT is still on the scene as of 9 a.m., closing down to one lane on the eastbound side of the highway as attempts to right the rig continue. The driver is reported to have exited the vehicle on their own and not have sustained any serious injuries.

At 6:42 a.m. several engines and AMR vehicles responded to Moonbeam Drive off of Coalman Road in rural Sandy where a woman drove off of the road and down into a ravine. The rescue process took about an hour, said Sandy Fire Chief Phil Schneider, but the woman was also uninjured.

"We've been running all morning," Schneider said. "We're starting to also experience a lot of tree limbs breaking because of the heavy snow. We have a crew out right now on a live wire burning on Terra Fern Drive. It luckily can't go anywhere with the snow, but PGE said they can't give an E.T.A. because they're dealing with the snow."

The Post will update this story and publish details on any other weather-related incidents as that information becomes available.

There also are reports of multiple vehicles off the road and in the ditch on Highway 211 at the entrance to Big Valley Woods community.