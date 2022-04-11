ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning winter storm causes multiple crashes in Sandy

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Iyp_0f5r5yPX00 Drivers in Sandy-area April 11 accidents reportedly uninjured, lane of Highway 26 closed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeZbH_0f5r5yPX00 With the arrival of April, many removed their studded snow tires. Now, with an unexpected winter storm hitting Sandy and parts of the Metro, some drivers have experienced accidents on their morning drives.

Around 4:19 a.m. April 11, a semi overturned at Langensand Road and Highway 26 just east of Sandy. ODOT is still on the scene as of 9 a.m., closing down to one lane on the eastbound side of the highway as attempts to right the rig continue. The driver is reported to have exited the vehicle on their own and not have sustained any serious injuries.

At 6:42 a.m. several engines and AMR vehicles responded to Moonbeam Drive off of Coalman Road in rural Sandy where a woman drove off of the road and down into a ravine. The rescue process took about an hour, said Sandy Fire Chief Phil Schneider, but the woman was also uninjured.

"We've been running all morning," Schneider said. "We're starting to also experience a lot of tree limbs breaking because of the heavy snow. We have a crew out right now on a live wire burning on Terra Fern Drive. It luckily can't go anywhere with the snow, but PGE said they can't give an E.T.A. because they're dealing with the snow."

The Post will update this story and publish details on any other weather-related incidents as that information becomes available.

There also are reports of multiple vehicles off the road and in the ditch on Highway 211 at the entrance to Big Valley Woods community.

UPDATE: Winter weather closes Oregon Trail schools for Monday, April 11

All OTSD classes, online and in-person, are canceled for the day due to road conditions UPDATE: All Oregon Trail schools are closed for Monday, April 11, as of 7:29 a.m. — All Welches area buses are on snow routes and all Oregon Trail schools are on late-start schedules this morning because of winter weather and road conditions. Kindergarten through eighth grade classes will start two hours late, and students at Sandy High will begin after a one-hour delay, but attend virtually. Blended Learning students are on the regular schedule with virtual classes today. Those participating in Community Connections will start two hours late. Morning Headstart classes are canceled. For more information, visit www.oregontrailschools.com/transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SANDY, OR
Highway 224 to reopen more than a year after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

