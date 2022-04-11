20 "frightened cats and sickly kittens" abandoned at Menands shelter

A man is suing a South Carolina hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he slept and allegedly caused him hearing loss, according to court documents.Todd VanSickle of Ohio has filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence against Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, who operates Sands Ocean Club Resort at Myrtle Beach.According to the lawsuit, Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and woke up with “extreme pain” caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear.The incident has caused Mr VanSickle to suffer hearing loss and disruption to his daily routine both...

