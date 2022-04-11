ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

20 "frightened cats and sickly kittens" abandoned at Menands shelter

By WRGB STAFF
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mohawk Hudson Humane Society say they are reviewing surveillance footage after they say three women dumped 20 cats and kittens outside the shelter in Menands. In a post on Facebook, the shelter...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cats#Kitten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSMV

Local shelter needs homes for abandoned bunnies

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An animal shelter in Sumner County is flush with bunnies this week after more than 30 of them were found abandoned in a park over the weekend. Bunny Rescue in Nashville said they are working with Animal Rescue Corp. (ARC) in housing the 32 new rabbits that were left at Triple Creek Park on Saturday.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids, pet dog in Florida

A physical therapist from Connecticut was convicted Thursday evening of killing his wife, three young children and the family's dog two years ago in central Florida.A 12-member jury found Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. He was accused of killing his 42-year-old wife Megan, and his three children, Zoe, 4; Tyler, 11; and Alek, 13. The family’s dog, Breezy, was also found dead in the home. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.Earlier Thursday during closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Guest sues beachfront hotel after cockroach climbed into his ear while he slept and caused him hearing loss

A man is suing a South Carolina hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he slept and allegedly caused him hearing loss, according to court documents.Todd VanSickle of Ohio has filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence against  Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, who operates Sands Ocean Club Resort at Myrtle Beach.According to the lawsuit, Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and woke up with “extreme pain” caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear.The incident has caused Mr VanSickle to suffer hearing loss and disruption to his daily routine both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLFI.com

Local shelter speaks out against animal abandonment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police and animal control are still searching for the people who abandoned 15 cats and 1 bunny in a local park. The animals were rescued and are all in good shape. However, law officials want the public to know that dumping your once beloved furry companion is a crime.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Narcity

Ontario Cat Abandoned On The Side Of The Road With Its Scratching Post

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It's not uncommon to see someone toss trash on the side of an Ontario road, but it is heartbreaking to see someone leave a furry family member behind. Pickering Animal Services reported that operations staff found an...
ANIMALS
Morning Sun

Renaissance students build shelters for stray cats

Makynlee Willis measured and cut a piece of insulation before sliding it down the side of the plastic tub. A short while later, she stuffed straw into the corners of the tub in between sheets of insulation with her partner. The two students in Rachel Brandeberry’s 7th and 8th grade...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy