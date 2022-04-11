20 "frightened cats and sickly kittens" abandoned at Menands shelter

Most dog owners will love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate. What happened? Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a...
A TOUR of a backyard shed has sparked a debate with thousands of comments when a mom revealed it's where her two teenage sons sleep. The boys, ages 16 and 18, are still in high school, but their parents give them free rein in the private space. Shawndra Wilson is...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
A heartbroken couple is fighting to keep their beloved dog alive after a local council said they would put him down for nipping their pest neighbour. Ellie and her partner recently bought their first home together on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, moving in with their two black German Shepherds. Sunshine Coast...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
A cat was so happy when she entered the door of a home, so her kittens wouldn't have to live on the streets. A black and white cat was found wandering the streets of Dundas (in Ontario, Canada) with a heavily pregnant belly. Good Samaritans came up to her and realized that she needed medical attention and a place to stay.
Jackie Mihal is in charge of Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue Group. On March 4, she had a very difficult decision to make as evacuation became mandatory. The woman faced packing her whole life up in seconds as danger approached.
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An animal shelter in Sumner County is flush with bunnies this week after more than 30 of them were found abandoned in a park over the weekend. Bunny Rescue in Nashville said they are working with Animal Rescue Corp. (ARC) in housing the 32 new rabbits that were left at Triple Creek Park on Saturday.
A physical therapist from Connecticut was convicted Thursday evening of killing his wife, three young children and the family's dog two years ago in central Florida.A 12-member jury found Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. He was accused of killing his 42-year-old wife Megan, and his three children, Zoe, 4; Tyler, 11; and Alek, 13. The family’s dog, Breezy, was also found dead in the home. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.Earlier Thursday during closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell...
Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
A man is suing a South Carolina hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he slept and allegedly caused him hearing loss, according to court documents.Todd VanSickle of Ohio has filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence against Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, who operates Sands Ocean Club Resort at Myrtle Beach.According to the lawsuit, Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and woke up with “extreme pain” caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear.The incident has caused Mr VanSickle to suffer hearing loss and disruption to his daily routine both...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police and animal control are still searching for the people who abandoned 15 cats and 1 bunny in a local park. The animals were rescued and are all in good shape. However, law officials want the public to know that dumping your once beloved furry companion is a crime.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It's not uncommon to see someone toss trash on the side of an Ontario road, but it is heartbreaking to see someone leave a furry family member behind. Pickering Animal Services reported that operations staff found an...
Makynlee Willis measured and cut a piece of insulation before sliding it down the side of the plastic tub. A short while later, she stuffed straw into the corners of the tub in between sheets of insulation with her partner. The two students in Rachel Brandeberry’s 7th and 8th grade...
COLFAX, Wash. — More than a dozen animals were rescued from a home in Albion, including several sick and malnourished cats, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office. Whitman County deputies searched an Albion home for domestic animals, as the homeowner was prohibited from owning any pets due...
