Nashville, TN

Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Closes After More Than 20 Years

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A popular pizza parlor in Nashville is closing up shop after more than two decades of service, WKRN reports.

Joey's House of Pizza, located at 897 Elm Hill Pike, has been serving up slices since 1999, bringing authentic New York-style pizza to Music City. The family-owned and operated restaurant shared the news to their "wonderful customers" in a hand-written note, signed by the "Joey's House of Pizza family," posted to social media on Sunday (April 10).

"There is not an adequate way to express our gratefullness towards each and every one of you," the note states. "Since 1999, you all have been a huge part of our lives. You are so special to us. It has been our family's great honor serving you and your family for almost three decades. We are closing our current restaurant, however we are remaining in the hospitality business. We absolutely love serving our community!"

As of Monday, it is unclear what the hospitality business entails, but they encouraged followers to stay tuned for their next venture. They also plan to periodically release limited-edition Joey's T-shirts on their website .

"Thank you for your years of loyalty , support, and business," the note concludes. "We always look forward to serving you!"

Check out the full note below.

Posted by Joey's House of Pizza on Sunday, April 10, 2022

