If you've never shopped from ELOQUII, now is a perfect time to start. The brand, which caters in particular to sizes 14-28, just dropped their spring collection, which is filled with pastels, flowing dresses, matching sets, fun blazers, and more. ELOQUII stands by the philosophy that "fashion doesn't stop at size 12," and is designed to make sure women of all shapes and sizes can look and feel amazing about their wardrobes. Their spring collection includes over 50 new styles, but we've rounded up some of our favorites to give you a head start. Happy shopping—and happy spring!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO