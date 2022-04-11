Yan Vazquez eying state records before end of Red Mountain career

Viewing recent trends in college athletics, I believe the NCAA has sown the seeds of its own demise. Every day, we read about athletes who have entered the transfer portal. Oregon and Oregon State have had outstanding women’s basketball programs over the past decade and have proven coaches with national reputations. The schools’ facilities are more than adequate, and they have good fan bases. Yet the Ducks have four players entering the transfer portal (“Oregon women’s basketball guard Taylor Bigby enters transfer portal, per source,” April 1), and the Beavers are losing a former McDonald’s High School All-American who has been on campus one year (“Oregon State freshman Greta Kampschroeder, a former McDonald’s All-American, enters transfer portal,” March 30). Add to this equation the “I can make money from my name while attending college” approach, and coaches can’t count on a consistent roster from year to year.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO