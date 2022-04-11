ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham Wore a Studio 54-Inspired Slip to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

By Alice Newbold
 1 day ago
Victoria Beckham naturally had a hand in the luxury fashion that played out at her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, but when it came to her own look, it was a VB special all the way. The queen of polished womenswear that hits a sweet spot...

Vanessa Greenlee
1d ago

her husband is a handsome English man,I say it with respect and Victoria I know her,cause back in the late 90's when she was young in the spice girls,used to be one my favor musicwhen I was 20,21 years old.i remember I had the music CD of spice girls,back in the day when we were all young.

