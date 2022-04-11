ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA: Former Camp Counselor Charged With Child Porn Had Clean Background

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: CBS 12

A Florida YMCA says a former camp counselor accused of child porn possession had a clean background check .

25-year old Isaac Yunes was arrested after a tip led police to devices in his Boca Raton home.

He worked with children at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County for five years, ending in 2019.

Detectives say Yunes tried to destroy his phone, but they were still able to find several images and videos of child sex abuse and conversations he had on Snapchat with young boys.

The man has been granted bond at $3,000.

