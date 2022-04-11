ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Inflation Rose in 2021, so did Americans’ Credit Card Debt

By Bethany Blankley
 3 days ago
As inflation rose last year to a 40-year high, Americans’ credit card debt also soared, according to analyses published by the personal-finance website WalletHub. In its Credit Card Debt study, Wallethub found that consumers racked up $87.3 billion in new debt in 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, debt increased...

#Credit Card Debt#Inflation#Interest Rates#Americans#Fed Rate Hike#The Federal Reserve
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

