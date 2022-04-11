ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to beat the Elden Ring Draconic Tree Sentinel boss fight

By Joel Franey
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Knowing how to beat the Elden Ring Draconic Tree Sentinel boss fight is a lifesaving bit of information, as this brutish upgrade on the original calvary knight is even worse than before, and marks a chokehold in Elden Ring as he is determined to stop you from getting into Leyndell, Royal...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring hides an unused Dark Souls 3 boss, and it's one you've fought several times

One of Elden Ring's recurring bosses can be traced all the way back to a mysterious Dark Souls 3 file which went unused back in 2016. As Dark Souls sleuth Zullie the Witch explained in a recent video (opens in new tab), Dark Souls 3's files contained data on a "SnakeSoul" monster that never actually appeared in-game, though it did have tenuous connections to the Pus of Man that you fight at the start of the game. With the release of Elden Ring, a match for this unseen boss has finally been found: the Ulcerated Tree Spirit that you fight several times throughout the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring used to have a "dreambrew" that made NPCs spill their guts

A pre-release build of Elden Ring has a quest that lets you craft a "dreambrew" that makes NPCs chatty and sleepy; essentially, it gets them drunk. Prolific modder Lance McDonald recently released a video where they explore an earlier Elden Ring build that included content which was ultimately cut from the game. It's rare to be able to actually see cut content as it would've appeared in the game, but in this case McDonald was able to uncover a whole questline, NPC, and items, none of which made it into the final build.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dark Souls 3 player beats the game without taking a single step

Someone's actually beaten Dark Souls 3 without taking a single step. Yes, you read that correctly. In the epic 55-minute video just below, YouTuber ymfah, who is no stranger to weird and wonderful runs through FromSoftware's games, has actually managed to beat Dark Souls 3 without walking. There's still movement in the playthrough, mind you, just not in the conventional way of actually moving the analog stick stick to walk.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Video Game#Royal Capital#Strike Pierce#Scarlet Rot#Npc
dbltap.com

Elden Ring Roderika Quest Guide

Roderika is one of many apparently helpless NPCs you'll encounter over the course of your journey in Elden Ring. When you first meet her, she's fairly down about her own usefulness, despairing that the friends she once had all died in her service without accomplishing anything. But if you see her quest to its end, you'll give her life new purpose and get an important merchant in the process. Here's how to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player finds out the hard way that the Spiritcaller Snail is deadlier than it looks

An Elden Ring player has found out the hard way that the harmless-looking Spiritcaller Snail actually has a deadly grab attack. In a post shared to the Elden Ring subreddit, one player asked if anyone else knew that the Spiritcaller Snail had a grab attack along with a video that demonstrates exactly that. In the 20-second clip, we see two players go up against the creepy-looking mollusc boss with one of them making the mistake of pausing for just a second before attacking.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to get the Elden Ring Mimic Tear ashes for summoning

The Elden Ring Mimic Tear ashes are one of the best summons in the game, even after being nerfed in a recent patch. Morphing into a perfect duplicate of the player at the moment they summon the Mimic Tear, these ashes are meant to replicate the Mimic Tear boss fight that players encounter at the entrance to Nokron in Elden Ring. This boss fight can be a challenge, but there's an easy exploit and it's worth pushing through, because everybody will want to get the Elden Ring Mimic Tear ashes and go in with their identical twin. We'll show you how to overcome yourself in every sense in the guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West player reveals how to make overridden machines into permanent mounts

Horizon Forbidden West players have figured out how to make machine overrides permanent. When Aloy overrides a machine in Horizon Forbidden West, it'll usually be on a timer, and when that timer expires, they'll no longer be your ally through thick and thin. However, one enterprising player has figured out a way to make those machine overrides stick around forever, thanks to a system whereby they manipulate certain in-game upgrades for Aloy.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Kingdom Hearts 4 director says fans shouldn’t expect any more news until "way after E3 period"

Kingdom Hearts 4 director Tetsuya Nomura says we shouldn’t expect to hear any more information about the upcoming game for a while. During the Q&A session at the Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary celebration event - where Kingdom Hearts 4 was originally announced - series director Tetsuya Nomura said more information about the game is due "at a very later date." This quote comes directly from fans who attended the in-person event in Tokyo over the weekend and was shared by Kingdom Hearts fan-site KH13.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Deus Ex dev's new game has big Control vibes, and it's bound for PS5 and Xbox Series X next year

Hell is Us, the next game from Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon, is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023. Former Eidos Montreal art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, who worked on Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, is heading up the project, which is giving off big Control energy in its debut trailer. Nacon describes Hell is Us as a third-person, "semi-open world" action-adventure with plenty of high-intensity combat and exploration.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel is a dungeon in Elden Ring’s Liurnia of the Lakes region, where you can find the Miner’s Bell Bearing and assorted smithing materials — including Somber Smithing Stones. In this Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel guide, we’ll show you how to get to Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, what loot to expect, the enemies you’ll encounter, and how to follow the quickest route to the area boss.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to get to the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield

Reaching the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield area requires you find two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. This will take you down into some of the hardest parts of Elden Ring. Of course, it's said that there's another way to get down - a glitch/exploit we'll lay out below too, though be warned that it's not the most reliable one in the game. Still, it's worth getting there one way or another, as there's whole regions down there, including the Snowfield itself, multiple dungeons and towns, and even the magnificent Miquella's Haligtree, a vast dungeon across a treetop town that has you explore all the way to its roots to find one of the toughest bosses in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Job listing reveals Bandai Namco is working on a remaster for Nintendo

Bandai Namco is currently hiring staff to work on a remaster commissioned by Nintendo, recent job listings have revealed. Originally pointed out on Resetera, one observant user noticed that Bandai Namco Studios is hiring for a few roles at its Tokyo studio. All of the job listings feature the phrases "3D action game", "commissioned by Nintendo", with one of them also featuring the words "HD remaster."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite Season 2 trailer teases new content coming in May as 343 commits to player-driven changes

Halo Infinite Season 2 has its first proper trailer, and the season of Lone Wolves is looking pretty good ahead of its May 3 launch. Developer 343 Industries dropped the short announcement trailer earlier today. The description for the trailer promises "new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new battle pass that never expires." This lines up with the few plans 343 detailed previously, as well as the changes the studio is planning (opens in new tab) in response to Season 1 feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rockstar insider says this San Andreas: Definitive Edition easter egg is definitely from GTA 6

An imagine from Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly been verified. Yesterday on April 6, the tweet just below from Matheusvictorbr, a self-proclaimed "passionate" Rockstar fan, surfaced online. The Twitter user claims they've been able to verify that the image seen below of a house is in fact from the forthcoming GTA 6, which Rockstar finally confirmed was in active development earlier this year in February.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring is unbelievably cute with an isometric camera

Elden Ring may be many things, but cute isn't typically one of them. Thanks to one creative YouTuber, however, that's totally now a thing. YouTuber Flurdeh (opens in new tab) is an expert when it comes to subverting expectations of what in-game worlds look like. In their most recent video, Flurdeh has adjusted Elden Ring's camera view and applied a simulated tilt-shift lens to turn it into "Tiny Elden Ring". The results are fascinating. And weirdly adorable.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Midnight Ghost Hunt brings ghouls to the prop hunt with flavors of BioShock and Prey

I've reached the second phase of a Midnight Ghost Hunt match, and I'm being chased around an abandoned museum by the disembodied skull of a tyrannosaurus rex. As if this isn't terrifying enough, my skeletal stalker glows red like an Elden Ring phantom, and is, quite literally, snapping at my heels. With my chances of survival looking slim, I about-turn, sprint along a darkened corridor, and throw myself down a small flight of stairs. In search of higher ground, I mount a towering diplodocus exhibit, ease my way up its curving tail and clamber onto its back. I've barely made it to my feet before an antique pot, possessed by the same T-Rex-skull host from before, hurtles through the air and cracks me on the side of the head. I'm down and out and the ghosts have won.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy