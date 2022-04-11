How to beat the Elden Ring Draconic Tree Sentinel boss fight

Reaching the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield area requires you find two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. This will take you down into some of the hardest parts of Elden Ring. Of course, it's said that there's another way to get down - a glitch/exploit we'll lay out below too, though be warned that it's not the most reliable one in the game. Still, it's worth getting there one way or another, as there's whole regions down there, including the Snowfield itself, multiple dungeons and towns, and even the magnificent Miquella's Haligtree, a vast dungeon across a treetop town that has you explore all the way to its roots to find one of the toughest bosses in the game.

