Less than four years after Santa Clara split into six election districts, the city has redrawn those boundaries—this time with fresh data from the 2020 U.S. Census. On Tuesday, the Santa Clara City Council voted unanimously to approve new boundaries selected by an independent commission to carry the city through the elections of the next... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara revises political boundaries appeared first on San José Spotlight.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO