ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Luke’s seeking participants for national COVID study

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN-- A local hospital is looking for participants in a new COVID-19 RECOVER study. St. Lukes, in a partnership with the CDC and five other sites across the country, to...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's proposes new South Whitehall short-term stay facility

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed two major plans Thursday night. The commission took under advisement a preliminary/final land development plan for the construction of a two-story, 52,571-square-foot medical facility at 501 Cetronia Road by St. Luke's Hospital of Bethlehem. The project —...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
KOOL 101.7

St. Luke’s Updates Visitor Policy In Duluth

As COVID-19 numbers in the Northland continue to drop, a variety of government, commercial, educational, and medical facilities have evolved their policies and procedures. The general trend is towards loosening any remaining masking, social distancing, and testing requirements. One of those facilities that is making a change to their COVID-19...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Duluth, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
Bring Me The News

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 678 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,447. Among the newly reported deaths is a teenager, between the ages of 15-19, from Ramsey County. Over the course of the pandemic, five...
AM 1390 KRFO

Oldest Home In Minnesota an Hour from St. Cloud

Again, since we are all looking for fun and interesting things to do that are close to home, here is a cool attraction a little over an hour from St. Cloud. It's the oldest home in Minnesota. The home is 200 years old, and totally worth it to drive there and check it out.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

St. Luke's loosens visitor restrictions

With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline, St. Luke's has loosened its restrictions on people visiting patients. Visitors will no longer be required to show a proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. However, visitors must wear masks, be symptom-free, and not awaiting a COVID test result. Also, there is no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc
LehighValleyLive.com

St. Luke’s Allentown undergoing $6.3M reno to expand ER

St. Luke’s Allentown campus is undergoing a $6.3 million major renovation and expansion of its emergency room that will allow it to treat as many as 70,000 patients a year. With 32 patient bays, the current ER has grown too small to handle the frequent patient surges the hospital sees, said Dr. Christopher Stromski, chief of the emergency room. It means that patients during busy hours often wait for treatment or an inpatient bed “in alternative treatment spaces,” the health network said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WJON

DNR Banning Open Burning in Several Central MN Counties

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in a number of central Minnesota counties effective immediately. With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires has increased. Some of the counties under the burning ban include Benton, Morrison, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright. The DNR...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Idaho State Journal

St. Luke's says 'dangerous' behavior 'must stop' after Bundy-led protesters target Boise hospital

Protesters led by Ammon Bundy have tied up hospital phone lines, doxxed St. Luke’s staff and briefly forced all the hospital system’s Boise medical services to be redirected elsewhere this week, St. Luke’s said in a statement. Over the weekend, Bundy, a gubernatorial candidate, was arrested for protesting at St. Luke’s Meridian after a family friend’s baby was taken into Child Protective Services. Meridian Police and medical professionals said the baby was severely malnourished, according to a press release from Meridian Police Department. ...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s Welcomes Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker Kylie Cochran

Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker Kylie Cochran, MSW, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic. Cochran earned her Master of Social Work degree with a clinical concentration from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Her areas of interest included psychotherapy for adults, personality disorders, depression, anxiety, Dialectical Behavior Therapy and Polyvagal Theory.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmer Who Died From Work Injury Is Keeping Others Alive Via Organ Donation

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — April is National Donate Life Month, and a Minnesota farm family has a touching story about organ donation. Last June, 42-year-old Eric Howard of Spring Valley fell off his semi-truck while loading corn and suffered a serious brain injury. His 19-year-old son Luke performed CPR, but sadly, Eric later died at a Rochester hospital. “He just taught the boys so much. He taught them work ethic, he taught them about helping others,” said Chris Howard, Eric’s wife. Chris said her husband never said no to someone in need. But on June 19 of last year, it was Eric who...
ROCHESTER, MN
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s Welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz

Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz, MSW, LADC, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic. Schultz earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, St. Paul. She received her Chemical Dependency Councilor Certificate from Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet. Schultz’s...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

Allina Health Merging 2 Hospitals In St. Paul, Hastings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two area hospitals are partnering to better serve patients in the east metro. Starting in August, United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings will be under one license. Allina Health says this will allow for better care and a stronger partnership between campuses. The hospital names will change slightly. United Hospital will stay the same but the Hastings hospital will be called United Hospital – Hastings Regina Campus.
WBAY Green Bay

Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Denmark man has been charged under a newly signed law that makes threatening a health care worker a felony in Wisconsin. Larry Born, 43, is charged with Threat of Bodily Harm to a Worker in a Health Care Facility, Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct, and Computer Message-Threaten/Injury or Harm.
DENMARK, WI
WNCT

Study: More from NC seeking substance abuse treatment than national average

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In 2020, more than 41 million Americans were classified as needing treatment for substance use, including 28 million with alcohol use disorder, 18 million with an illicit drug use disorder, and 6.5 million with both, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Over 97% of those 41 million did not believe […]
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy