Atlético Madrid hit with partial stadium closure for visit of Manchester City

The Guardian
 1 day ago
The Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, which will have its capacity reduced by 5,000 for the Champions League visit of Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atlético Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday because of the discriminatory behaviour of fans during the first leg.

Supporters of the Spanish side were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes as their team were beaten 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday. Uefa has subsequently ordered to close a section of the Wanda Metropolitano containing a minimum of 5,000 seats for the return game this week. The hosts must also display a banner containing the wording “NoToRacism”, in addition to the Uefa logo.

“To order the partial closure of the Club Atlético de Madrid stadium during the next Uefa competition match in which Club Atlético de Madrid would play as the host club, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters,” read a Uefa statement.

“Club Atlético de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector[s] to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats.”

City travel to the Spanish capital with a slender lead thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th-minute goal in the first leg in Manchester.

