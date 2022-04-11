ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Noonan

The Opus Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Noonan to Chief Brand...

geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Parachute Appoints Jeff Barker As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Parachute, the premium multi-category lifestyle brand that makes you feel at home, today announced the appointment of Jeff Barker as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of experience leading strategic planning and financial operations at high-growth consumer brands, Barker will oversee all financial functions for Parachute, with a focus on ensuring profitable growth as the company continues to execute its long-term business strategy. Barker is the third recent C-level strategic hire for the company, as Parachute continues to purposefully expand its executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Opus Group
freightwaves.com

Former FedEx execs bringing visibility to ‘stock in motion’

In today’s supply chain climate, merchants can be stuck with either stockouts or overstock, both of which leave retailers in a position to lose revenue. Now two former FedEx executives are looking to offer an inventory option they call “stock in motion.”. With this inventory alternative offered by...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Joe Lonsdale: Palantir Co-Founder and Tech Guru Has Made Millions

Recently, Joe Lonsdale shared his opinion on Elon Musk. He thinks that Musk will force Twitter to confront its censorship. Musk has a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk backtracked from taking a board position at Twitter just before signing on to the board. Coming back to Lonsdale, he's a highly regarded tech entrepreneur and investor. What's his net worth?
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Construction tech firm Mastt raises $9.5 million as it builds on overseas expansion plans

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Construction technology startup Mastt has raised $9.5 million (AUD) less than 12 months after its seed round, as it aims to almost double its headcount and continue expansion abroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006353/en/. Mastt gives capital works managers...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility 2022

An online day will follow on May 20 to give our audience, including those who were unable to attend, a chance to tune in online and catch highlights from the live event, network and watch the full sessions. We’re excited to announce Herbert Diess, Group CEO of the Volkswagen Group, will discuss his vision for the future of mobility during this online-only portion of the event.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

BoA Launches Secured Credit Card, Business Center for Entrepreneurs

Bank of America has rolled out a new Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card aimed at entrepreneurs looking to launch a new business or build a credit history for their business, the bank announced Wednesday (March 23). According to the release, with small business owners still working through...
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

Nurse-assisting robotics firm Diligent raises $30M

Diligent has been leading that specific charge for some time now. Late last year, we spoke with Georgia Tech associate professor Andrea Thomaz, who co-founded the company in 2017 with Vivian Chu, to discuss precisely how profound an impact the past two years have had on the firm. She noted, in part:
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Product analytics startup Kubit lands $18M in fresh capital

CEO Alex Li says that he founded Kubit in 2018 to solve what he believes is one of the biggest pain points of the product analytics space: losing data control and lack of transparency. Previously, Li spent 10 years building mobile apps and used product analytics tools at companies including Smule, Booyah and eBay. These tools fell short of his expectations, he says, in that they often required sending data to third parties and created siloed analytics practices.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Motif Labs Launches CBN Production

Motif Labs successfully launched a new production line, servicing Canada’s growing Cannabinol (CBN) market. Employing a proprietary process to produce high purity CBN at scale, wholesale and brand partners of Motif can now develop unique and differentiated CBN products and bring them to market quickly, with a compelling value proposition.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
FOXBusiness

BlackRock dismisses 3 managing directors for engaging in 'coordinated' effort to quit

BlackRock dismissed three managing directors in its private equity division for engaging in a "coordinated" effort to leave the investment management firm. Steve Lessar and Konnin Tam both served as managing directors and the co-heads of secondaries and liquidity solutions for BlackRock's Private Equity Partners business. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2018, Lessar and Tam served as managing directors and the global co-heads of the Vintage Funds business for Goldman Sachs' Alternative Investments & Manager Selection (AIMS) Group.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with FourKites’ Mark Delaney

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Mark Delaney discusses what it takes to earn shopper loyalty and FourKites’ solution to make shipping more sustainable. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUp Close: In Conversation with Cala CEO Andrew Wyatt10 Ways Supply Chain Analytics Contribute to a More Sustainable WorldUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
SHOPPING
WWD

Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s Board

Click here to read the full article. Karen Katz, former president and chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Group, has been elected to the board of Intermix, bringing the total to six board members. “Karen is an inspirational leader with deep experience in the luxury retail sector,” said Jyothi Rao, CEO of Intermix. “We’re excited to welcome her to Intermix’s board of directors and to leverage her product and customer-centric approach as we strengthen our position in the market. Her unique perspective will enhance our plans for accelerated growth and best-in-class customer experience, positioning Intermix to shape the future of multibrand...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Snap debuts its fifth cohort of Yellow accelerator startups

“Snap’s Yellow Accelerator was founded to support mission-driven, creative entrepreneurs who are building at the intersection of creativity and technology,” the company said in a blog post. “As part of the program, eight companies receive investment as well as mentorship, and ongoing programming to meet their business objectives from Snap.”
BUSINESS

