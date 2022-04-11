ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Car gets stuck on wall after parking mishap

By Frank Buckley, Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

Glendale, Calif. ( KTLA ) – A vehicle narrowly avoided falling several feet from atop a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area department store Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, got stuck on the retaining wall several feet above a sidewalk below the parking lot of a Marshalls in Glendale, California.

The driver appeared to have overshot the parking space while backing into a spot, sending the vehicle nearly over the side of the concrete barrier and onto the sidewalk below on Verdugo Boulevard.

The driver told Nexstar’s KTLA he was OK.

