Rome, NY

15-year-old Rome girl missing since last week

WKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRome police are still searching for Shayla Sullivan, who never...

www.wktv.com

NBC4 Columbus

Police identify 59-year-old man missing since Aug. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police announced that a 59-year-old man is dead after being missing since Aug. 2021. CPD confirmed that Michael Gholson was first reported missing from the 1400 block of Zenner Dr. in south Columbus by his wife on Aug. 25, 2021. On Feb. 24, a body was found near Groveport Rd. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
#Police
KGET

Family, sheriff’s office searching for missing 15-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 15-year-old girl who last seen more than a week ago is asking for help to find her. Family members and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Ka’leah Maldonado. She was last seen on March 8 and was possibly in the area of East California Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
WFMY NEWS2

16-year-old girl reported missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. R’Mani Renee Williams, 16, of Burlington, was reported missing. She was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. near the 1700 block of Rosalyn Drive in Burlington. She was wearing a gold jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black and white air Jordan shoes. Police are concerned about her well-being.
BURLINGTON, NC
Romesentinel.com

Police: Missing Rome girl found safe

ROME — A teenage girl reported missing in the City of Rome nearly a month ago has been located safe, according to the Rome Police Department. Chloe Wall, age 14, reportedly left her home without permission at about 2 a.m. Feb. 18 while her family was asleep, police said. She was reported missing two days later.
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
The Independent

‘I didn’t believe it for a moment’: Inside the case of ‘supermom’ Sherri Papini charged with faking kidnapping

When Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her home on 2 November 2016, it sent a shockwave through the small city of Redding in Northern California.Hundreds of residents joined in a massive law enforcement operation combing trails, roads and waterways of Shasta County searching for any trace of the missing mother of two. Ms Papini was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 150 miles away, and claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and shackled her, shaved her long blonde hair off, placed her in an adult diaper, and branded her in preparation...
KHQ Right Now

MISSING: 39-year-old Chrystal Webb last seen in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is asking for your help finding 39-year-old Chrystal Webb, who was last heard from on March 12. Webb is just over 5-feet tall and might be in the Kennewick area. If you have any information about where she might be, contact PPD at (509) 334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
KMBC.com

KCPD asks for help locating missing runaway 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl. Kaitlyn Horn has been missing since Sunday, March 13. She has been known to also go by the name of Haylee Peterson. Horn was last seen walking away from 7609 E....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
The Charleston Press

North Charleston police are seeking public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man who might be in dangerous situation

North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Police Department is seeking community’s help in locating a man who is believed to be in a dangerous situation. According to the local police department, the 43-year-old Qasim Muhammad was last seen crossing over I-26 wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue pants with no shoes after he left Palmetto Behavioral Health where he was receiving a treatment.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WKTV

Rome police continue search for missing 14-year-old Chloe Wall

ROME, N.Y. – Members of the Rome Police Department are still searching for 14-year-old Chloe Wall after she was reported missing nearly a month ago. Wall was initially reported missing on Feb. 15, and found safe later that day. Then days later she was reported missing again. Family members told police Wall left her home at 2 a.m. on Feb. 18. No one has seen or heard from the teen since that day.
ROME, NY

