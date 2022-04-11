Police make gun arrest during traffic stop in Utica

It was a violent night Thursday into Friday morning in Utica as police continue to investigate three separate incidents that were reported within 8 hours: two involving fights that led to victims being stabbed or cut, and another where a man says he shot while walking on Neilson Street. The...
ROCKINGHAM — A man with an outstanding warrant was allegedly caught with cocaine and a gun following a traffic stop late last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 11 initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 74 after recognizing the driver, 28-year-old Damon Devante-Daequa Thomas, who had outstanding warrants for breaking and entering and injury to real property, according to a press release issued Monday.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
A doctor and her roommate have been accused of drug distribution after one sold 150 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer, and $15,000 in drugs were found in their home, authorities in Hudson County said. A raid of 38-year-old Elizabeth Johnson and 31-year-old Serge Corporan's Hoboken apartment turned up...
TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men were arrested last week for trying to steal a deceased person’s property, according to State Police out of Painted Post. Chad Stratton, 40, of Tuscarora, and David Morseman, 55, of Addison were arrested for an incident that occurred in the Town of Tuscarora last Friday, April 8, 2022. The […]
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Brady, 37, was arrested on March 14 for a disturbance in the Town of Southport. His charges are listed as: Endagering the Welfare of a Child – a Class […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed in the face and chest by a man breaking into a home with a friend Wednesday, police said. Antwan Smith, 20, was stabbed in the face and midsection when two men broke into his girlfriend’s home at 10:18 a.m. at 1227 Bellevue Ave., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police.
Reports said a North Hartford Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after she assaulted the manager of a West Side liquor store after the manager asked her to stop screaming into her cell phone.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 12 and 13-year-old are charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion. The two boys are accused of pushing their way into a home and trying to rob the woman inside. It happened near 9th Avenue, near 18th Street, on Friday. Susan, the homeowner, said that she is still […]
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Tuesday to falsifying personal checks and fraudulently obtaining over $35,000 from an elderly client, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Brigid Buseman, also known as Brigid McKirchy, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a […]
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police report that gun violence resulted in one dead and one injured early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., RPD was made aware that an individual was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound. No further information has been made available at this time.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has released photos of a suspect in an alleged boot theft in Erie. According to a PSP news release, a white male wearing a mask entered the Erie Boot Barn at about 7:30 p.m. on April 1. The suspect tried on a pair of El Dorado Boots, a value […]
Salina, N.Y. — An 18-year-old driver stabbed a woman after nearly hitting her with a car Monday morning in a gas station parking lot, Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies said. Amadiah Yancy, of Syracuse, was driving a vehicle on Brewerton Road when she nearly struck the 47-year-old woman walking...
Comments / 0