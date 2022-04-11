ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

12-year-old Kansas driver goes airborne, flips car

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A 12-year-old driver from Colby, Kansas, and two passengers have only minor injuries following a crash in Thomas County. The 12-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle accelerated swiftly. The car left the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, flipped, and […]
COLBY, KS
KSNT News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

KANSAS (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
InspireMore

This Ultimate Compilation Of Cute Animal Videos Will Be The Best 3 Minutes Of Your Day.

What’s better than one adorable animal video? How about a compilation of dozens of adorable animal videos?. A video featuring nothing but humans interacting with friendly animals has racked up more than 7.4 million views on TikTok. When we say animals, we’re not just talking about dogs and cats, although they’re here too — we’re talking the entire animal kingdom, from giant crocodiles and tiny baby dolphins to fully-grown lions with lots and lots of sharp teeth. Each video in the montage features someone sharing a moment of connection and understanding, like the guy who’s hugging a herd of miniature donkeys, or the brave soul planting a big kiss on a panther’s snout.
PETS
KSNT News

Celebrations continue Sunday for KU men’s basketball

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Tens of thousands of people continued to celebrate the Kansas men’s basketball national championship on Sunday. Fans lined 13 blocks of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence from 6th street to 19th street, while the KU spirit squad, band and Jayhawk team paraded the street. Players and coaches not only rode in style, […]
LAWRENCE, KS
#Emilia#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
NBC4 Columbus

Cuteness overload: Livestream of puppies on National Puppy Day

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A local service dog provider will be highlighting its newest class with an all-day-long puppy livestream on National Puppy Day.   To help celebrate National Puppy Day, Wednesday, Canine Companions will be streaming 16 hours straight of a live-cam featuring their newest 5-week-old future service dogs.   Not only will […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
DFW Community News

Simple & Cute Bird Coloring Pages for Kids

Today we have the cutest easy bird coloring pages that you can download and print for free. Kids of all ages will have fun coloring the cute birds and younger kids like toddlers and preschoolers will like them because they have large open spaces that make the pictures of birds easy to color.
PETS
Salem News Online

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Camp Fire members are celebrating “Absolutely Incredible Kid Day” on March 17. Each year, Camp Fire honors the nation’s youth by asking adults to write, post, text, email and tag (#AIKD) notes of encouragement and inspiration to youth everywhere. It is a simple, meaningful way to let youth know how much they are appreciated. Pictured in back row (from left) are Grace Ford, Karlee Strapazzon, Emma Aeschbacher and front row (from left) Karynn McKinney, Kora Aeschbacher, Devon Clark and Shania Gilbert. Camp Fire is also celebrating its 112th birthday this week. For information about Camp Fire programs and summer camp, call 330 386-0645. (Submitted photo)
FESTIVAL
KSNT News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
WTVM

Kids at Columbus library celebrate ‘National Pi Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is March 14, a day mathematicians, scientists and math lover around the world celebrate as ‘National Pi Day’. When the date is written out it is 3-14, which matches the first few numbers of the never-ending digits of the mathematical sign pi. Today...
COLUMBUS, GA
KSNT News

Wildfires continue to burn in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Fires continue to burn in Riley County on Monday despite attempts to contain the blaze by firefighters. The latest fire update from Riley County Fire District 1 at 7:45 p.m. on Facebook shows that a fire is currently burning in the area of Baldwin Park Road north of University Park near […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

