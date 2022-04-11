Syracuse Man Arrested Afer Destructive Crime Spree Shortly After Being Released from Custody
SYRACUSE, NY – A Syracuse man has been arrested after being caught damaging multiple...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
SYRACUSE, NY – A Syracuse man has been arrested after being caught damaging multiple...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
I wonder if they released this one man crime spree in time for dinner, Looks like he had quite the busy day for himself!!
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1