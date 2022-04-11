ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Women Steal Another’s Laundry at Laundromat

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – Two women were caught on video stealing laundry at a...

Elsuber
17h ago

That’s the reason why you never leave your clothes unattended, because of people like this. You can’t trust people these days. A lesson learned.

rgross1967 Gross
1d ago

What's the name off that site where woman can buy and sell there slightly use clothing items? Black market clorhing resale or is it that they love her taste in clothes?

Cathy Murray
1d ago

wow.. stealing someone's clothing from the dryer. so sad. sorry to owner of the clothes hope they are caught

County
Gloucester County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

