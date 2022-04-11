California could provide counseling to violence victims

A measure before the California State Assembly would authorize the state’s medical system to provide emotional support counseling and training for victims of violence.

Backers of Assembly Bill 1929 — which would allow Californians on Medi-Cal to receive post-traumatic counseling — argue that unattended trauma can lead to behavioral problems which can lead to further violence.

Gabriel Garcia, Policy and Advocacy Director of Youth ALIVE! — an Oakland-based organization which supports hundreds of violently wounded children every day — said all traumatized victims should have access to the crucial healing work of violent prevention specialists.

Many victims of violence are unable to afford private insurance, which generally provides coverage for mental health counseling. That coverage is not currently available under the state's insurance provider, Medi-Cal, which services many low income families.

"Not only is it the humane thing to do but we know based on the work that we do that it can prevent future violence," Garcia told KCBS Radio. "If someone has unaddressed trauma, their likelihood of perpetrating violence increases."

He added that sometimes a violence victim's emotional wounds take longer to heal than their physical injuries.

"The reason that it's so important is because when we talk about responding to violence, we really know that it requires an all hands on deck approach to addressing and reducing violence," he explained.

Other states provide similar violence prevention counseling services but prior efforts to do so in California have gone by the wayside.

Garcia hopes that especially in the wake of the deadly Sacramento shooting on April 2, California will step up to the plate.