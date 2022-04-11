ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Strap in for a bumpy weather ride in Chicago

By Tim McGill
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago - Sunday's high of 64 degrees was the warmest we have seen at O'Hare in nearly three weeks. There is more where that came from. Highs Monday through Wednesday should be above average. Temps in the 60s will return Tuesday, and then we should soar into the 70s with the...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday. This evening will be mild and pleasant. Rain chances increase to close the workweek. First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.  Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60. FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue overnight, rain and snow mix possible Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue tonight, along with a strong north wind gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Shower chances continue into Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and wet snow mix is possible. Rain chances end after sunset.Sunday will be sunny and much milder. Highs in the 60s in most locations, the exception is for areas along the lake which will stay in the 50s in the afternoon.A strong southwest wind will boost highs on Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.Cooler air and rain chances return and increase on Tuesday. Showers likely through the day on Wednesday. A rain and snow mix is possible early Thursday.TONIGHT: Wet and windy. Low 37°. North wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mphSATURDAY:Cloudy, breezy with a chance for showers. High 44°. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mph SUNDAY:Sunny and milder. High 60°, cooler lakeside in the mid-50s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Spring weather even better Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring weather gets even better on Monday. But rain returns for most of next week. On Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 42. On Monday, it will also be partly cloudy, with a high of 70. Showers are in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures going back into the 40s and 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
97ZOK

The Outstanding Hidden Gem Steakhouse Tucked Inside an Illinois Barn

A steakhouse couldn't get more 'underneath the radar' like this incredible restaurant inside a 19th century brick barn hidden down an alley. Creating that list would be so easy. The list would be long and filled with some of the most well-known brand names across the country. Often, those restaurants would be in trendy neighborhoods or inside a beautiful hotel.
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Northwest Indiana#O Hare#Gfs
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
KISS 106

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
Greyson F

Legendary Chicago Restaurant Opening New Location in Town.

For anyone that has moved from the Windy City to the Old Pueblo, you know just how impossible it is to find a Chicago Dog anywhere in town. Even making the Midwestern hot dog is a trick, as few bakeries sell the poppy seed hot dog bun. It requires anyone salivating for the classic food item to either make everything from scratch themselves (including brushing butter on a traditional hot dog bun, adding poppy seeds on top, then baking the bun in the oven) or to head up north to the metro Phoenix area during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and stop in on a Chicago White Sox game. However, all of that is about to change.
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake rumbled in southern Illinois on Tuesday night, April 12. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Springerton in White County. This is close to the Hamilton-White County line. The depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy