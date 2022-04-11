ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says we may need to consider masking indoors again

By Joe Hiti Audacy
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch8UC_0f5qw6v100

As COVID-19 cases begin to increase, with the BA.2 subvariant spreading rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared on Sunday that he is not surprised and that we may need to reassess our mitigation efforts.

Fauci gave an update on the virus and the pandemic during an interview on Sunday with ABC News' "This Week."

"[COVID-19] is not going to be eradicated, and it's not going to be eliminated," Fauci said. "So you're going to make a question and an answer for yourself, for me as an individual, for you as an individual."

Fauci shared that as COVID-19 continues to be a part of everyday life, Americans will need to know the risk levels for themselves as the virus isn't going away.

"It's going to be a person's decision about the individual risks they're going to take," Fauci said.

On top of that, the chief medical adviser to the White House said that with 21 different states reporting increases in cases, we might want to bring back mitigation methods like masking indoors.

Still, the doctor admitted that most of the country "is still in that green zone, which means that masking is not recommended in the sense of not required on indoor settings."

When it comes to large events and the threat of COVID-19 spreading, Fauci said that those putting them together need to consider the risk.

"I think the people who run functions, who run big dinners, who run functions like the White House Correspondents' ball, or thinking back, the Gridiron Dinner, are going to have to make a determination looking at the CDC guidelines and seeing where the trends are," Fauci said.

Recently some health experts have taken shots at the CDC’s guidelines and what they recommended at the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Osterholm with the University of Minnesota shared with News Talk 830 WCCO that he thinks there needs to be a “detailed review” of what the CDC has done, especially around masking.

"These cloth face coverings, these surgical masks are not effective, yet we led people to believe that, and I think we put people in harm's way," Osterholm said.

He continued saying "we spent billions of dollars in this country creating what many people thought were safer public spaces, and it was wasted money.”

Still as the virus remains prevalent Osterholm says that we need to make sure we are using high quality masks if any to protect ourselves during future surges.

When it comes to what health experts are doing to monitor the current state of COVID and those future surges, Fauci said, "we're watching it very, very carefully."

"Hopefully, we're not going to see increased severity," Fauci said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Michael Osterholm
People

COVID Subvariant BA.2 Will Likely Cause an 'Uptick in Cases' in the Next Few Weeks, Says Fauci

Another rise in COVID-19 cases is likely coming to the U.S. in the next few weeks as BA.2, a more contagious subvariant of omicron, hits more of the country. The subvariant, which has already become the dominant strain in Europe, is around 50 to 60% more transmissible than omicron, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday on This Week. But on the positive side, it does not appear to cause more severe infections, and vaccines are still effective against BA.2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Abc News#Americans
NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci could see his wings soon clipped

Sen. Rand Paul has introduced a measure to make a repeat of Dr. Anthony Fauci “I am zee law!” lockdowns less likely in the face of a new pandemic. This, as Fauci waffled on CNBC that he didn’t know the future for COVID-19, but that vaccines are mostly here to stay. Why? Because blink and their efficacy rates fall. Can you say booster after booster after booster?
U.S. POLITICS
WUSA

Here's what Dr. Fauci has to say about the new COVID-19 subvariant

WASHINGTON — After months of an omicron surge, the U.S. entered a few weeks of COVID respite in early March. Mask mandates were lifted, spring break plans were booked and people grew increasingly comfortable gathering indoors. As things returned to relative normalcy in the United States, however, an omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fourth Covid shot is NECESSARY to control the virus, says Pfizer CEO - as Fauci admits 'we don't know' what is to come for vaccines and how many shots may be needed

America is moving into what might be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus - and potentially regular shots for it - may be around for long into the future. How long can not yet be determined, though, and even some of the world's top health experts can not give solid answers as to how many shots people will need, and for how long.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

72 people at high-profile D.C. dinner test positive for Covid

Seventy-two people have tested positive for Covid-19 after having attended the Gridiron Dinner in Washington last weekend, including members of the Biden administration and reporters. Gridiron Club President Tom DeFrank said Sunday that the group had reported 72 cases out of the hundreds of people who attended. New York Mayor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Fauci: BA.2 variant may not lead to deadly surge

The new Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is spreading across the United States and will soon take over as the major COVID variant, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. "Ultimately it will be the predominant variant in this country," Fauci told HealthDay. "It's occupying about 85% of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What should vaccinated people expect from BA.2?

Vaccinated individuals might have a milder experience with the BA.2 variant compared to unvaccinated people, an infectious disease expert recently told the Deseret News. Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that vaccinated people will likely experience more mild COVID-19 cases of the BA.2 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Fauci: Weigh Your Personal Risk Amid COVID-19 Uptick

April 11, 2022 – Americans should assess their personal risks as COVID-19 cases begin to increase, Anthony Fauci, MD, the chief medical adviser to the White House, said Sunday. “We’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy