Goleta, CA

Vitamin Angels Announces the Appointment of Parul Christian, DrPH to its Board of Directors

By Vitamin Angels
Santa Barbara Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePress releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA., April 6, 2022. Today, Vitamin Angels announced the appointment of Parul Christian, DrPH to its Board of Directors effective immediately. As a nutritionist, public health specialist, and epidemiologist, Dr. Christian has extensive experience in maternal and child nutrition,...

www.independent.com

BOSTON, MA
BUSINESS
