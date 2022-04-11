ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

JoJo Siwa says she wasn't invited to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, despite being nominated

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jibzz_0f5quj8P00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqurM_0f5quj8P00
JoJo Siwa at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California in April 2022.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic

  • JoJo Siwa said that she hadn't been invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.
  • Siwa was nominated for favorite social music star at the event.
  • On Twitter, she retweeted a post linking her non-attendance to her coming out and recent hair cut.

JoJo Siwa said that she wasn't invited to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night, despite being nominated for an award at the event.

In an Instagram post on Saturday , Siwa clarified why she wasn't attending the awards, which she has in years past.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards tonight," Siwa said in a video posted to Instagram. "The answer is very simple. I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

"I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go," she continued in the post's caption. In a TikTok post of the same video , she said in the caption that she would have "loved to be there."

Siwa was nominated for favorite social music star at the event along with That Girl Lay Lay, Oliver Tree, Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio, and Johnny Orlando. D'Amelio took home the award .

According to The Daily Beast , Siwa also posted on her Instagram story that her song "One Chance," which is from her Nickelodeon-produced 2021 movie "The J Team," was played during the awards show.

"My song made the cut, but not me," she reportedly said in the post , which has since become unavailable.

Representatives for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Twitter, Siwa retweeted posts that supported her for speaking out and linked her lack of an invite to her coming out and new haircut.

"The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn't get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon," reads one tweet that Siwa retweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2WKo_0f5quj8P00
JoJo Siwa retweeted several posts on Twitter that tied her not attending the Kids Choice Awards to her 2021 coming out.

@itsjojosiwa/@ohheyimmorgan/@bby_briiiiiii/Twitter

Siwa came out in early 2021 as a member of the LGBTQ community, and received support from Nickelodeon on social media at the time . She was the first contestant to compete on "Dancing With The Stars" with a same gender partner, and came in second with her dancing partner Jenna Johnson in the show's 30th season. Recently, she debuted a new cropped haircut , retiring her classic high ponytail.

As Insider previously reported, Siwa signed with Nickelodeon in 2017 after she began to appear in shows on the network in 2016. She's collaborated with the company on a television show , her most recent D.R.E.A.M. tour , and the movie musical "The J Team." She attended the Kids' Choice Awards virtually in 2021 from the set of "The J Team," and was in attendance either in-person or virtually from 2015 through 2020.

Siwa has previously spoken about her relationship with Nickelodeon on social media. In September 2021, she put the company on blast on Twitter, saying that it wasn't allowing her to perform songs from "The J Team" on her tour, Insider reported .

"There is no reason that this music should not be included," Siwa wrote in a tweet at the time. "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa Announces She is “Not Single”, Who is the Pop Star Dating?

JoJo Siwa announces that she’s currently seeing someone in 2022. This news comes after Siwa’s very public breakup from Kylie Prew in October 2021. During a podcast, Siwa acknowledged that she’s exclusively seeing someone and is very happy. JoJo Siwa Reveals That She’s Exclusively Seeing Someone.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

JoJo Siwa Chopped Her Hair Off Into a Pixie Cut and She Couldn't Be Happier

JoJo Siwa is one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world — especially if you're a child, a parent, or a fan of Dancing With the Stars, on which she grabbed second place last year. Her high-energy music, contagiously positive personality, super colorful costumes, and trademark high ponytail are the go-to ingredients of her personal brand, but one of those things just changed dramatically.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Oliver Tree
Person
Johnny Orlando
Person
Jojo
Person
Addison Rae
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kids Choice Awards#Tiktok#The Daily Beast
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

357K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy