JoJo Siwa says she wasn't invited to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, despite being nominated

JoJo Siwa at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California in April 2022. Steven Simione/FilmMagic

JoJo Siwa said that she hadn't been invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

Siwa was nominated for favorite social music star at the event.

On Twitter, she retweeted a post linking her non-attendance to her coming out and recent hair cut.

JoJo Siwa said that she wasn't invited to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night, despite being nominated for an award at the event.

In an Instagram post on Saturday , Siwa clarified why she wasn't attending the awards, which she has in years past.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards tonight," Siwa said in a video posted to Instagram. "The answer is very simple. I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

"I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go," she continued in the post's caption. In a TikTok post of the same video , she said in the caption that she would have "loved to be there."

Siwa was nominated for favorite social music star at the event along with That Girl Lay Lay, Oliver Tree, Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio, and Johnny Orlando. D'Amelio took home the award .

According to The Daily Beast , Siwa also posted on her Instagram story that her song "One Chance," which is from her Nickelodeon-produced 2021 movie "The J Team," was played during the awards show.

"My song made the cut, but not me," she reportedly said in the post , which has since become unavailable.

Representatives for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Twitter, Siwa retweeted posts that supported her for speaking out and linked her lack of an invite to her coming out and new haircut.

"The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn't get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon," reads one tweet that Siwa retweeted.

JoJo Siwa retweeted several posts on Twitter that tied her not attending the Kids Choice Awards to her 2021 coming out. @itsjojosiwa/@ohheyimmorgan/@bby_briiiiiii/Twitter

Siwa came out in early 2021 as a member of the LGBTQ community, and received support from Nickelodeon on social media at the time . She was the first contestant to compete on "Dancing With The Stars" with a same gender partner, and came in second with her dancing partner Jenna Johnson in the show's 30th season. Recently, she debuted a new cropped haircut , retiring her classic high ponytail.

As Insider previously reported, Siwa signed with Nickelodeon in 2017 after she began to appear in shows on the network in 2016. She's collaborated with the company on a television show , her most recent D.R.E.A.M. tour , and the movie musical "The J Team." She attended the Kids' Choice Awards virtually in 2021 from the set of "The J Team," and was in attendance either in-person or virtually from 2015 through 2020.

Siwa has previously spoken about her relationship with Nickelodeon on social media. In September 2021, she put the company on blast on Twitter, saying that it wasn't allowing her to perform songs from "The J Team" on her tour, Insider reported .

"There is no reason that this music should not be included," Siwa wrote in a tweet at the time. "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."