Johnston County, NC

Trump blasts Biden, Democrats

By By Debbie Herrera
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump invites U.S. Senate hopeful Ted Budd, left, to say a few words.
N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson endorses Ted Budd in his U.S. Senate bid.
Former President Donald Trump tells a crowd in Johnston County that America has President Joe Biden to blame for inflation and supply-chain woes.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn says it's possible to save America from President Biden and his agenda.
A crowd waits hours in advance of former President Donald Trump's visit to Selma.

SELMA — America is failing, and President Joe Biden is to blame, former President Donald Trump told a crowd gathered on Saturday at The Farm at 95.

“Our children are being indoctrinated, our values are being desecrated, our heritage is being obliterated, and our country is being humiliated by a president who has no idea what ... is going on,” Trump said. “He has no idea what is he doing and no idea what he is saying.”

The Biden administration’s failings are many, the former president added. “Biden and the congressional Democrats triggered runaway inflation, the supply-chain disaster,” he said. “You go to the store and you don’t have anything on the shelves. Whoever even heard of it?”

“They declared war on American energy, and now the middle class is being crushed by the highest gas prices and food prices in the history of our country,” Trump continued. “Violent criminals are being set loose in Democrat-run cities.”

The former president suggested that Biden was more figurehead than leader. “We have a president that is challenged, but he is surrounded by vicious, evil and very corrupt people who are doing whatever they want to in running our country to ruin,” Trump said.

That includes opening America’s borders to illegal immigration, Trump said. “The Biden administration will resend the crucial Title 42 protections that I put into place to quickly remove illegal aliens,” he said.

Biden should have never taken office, Trump added. “The simple fact is that the presidential election was rigged and stolen, and because of that, our country is being systematically destroyed,” he said.

Trump came to Selma to lend his support to candidates for office in North Carolina. “The choice this November is very simple,” he said. “If you want high crime, high prices, high taxes, high corruption and high incompetence, vote for the radical Democrats. If you want a country that is strong, sovereign, solvent, safe and secure, you really have to vote for America First Republicans. That’s common sense.”

U.S. House hopeful Bo Hines was among the candidates receiving Trump endorsements.

“When you start running for Congress, you start fielding the same question from a lot of people, and that is, Why are you running?” said Hines, who lives in Winston-Salem but is running in a district that includes Johnston County. “For me, the answer is really quite simple. It boils down to the fact that I will not sit idly by the sidelines and watch radical Marxist leftists destroy our country for the next generation.”

U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd pledged to fulfill Trump’s agenda. “As your U.S. senator, I will vote to finish that wall,” he said. “Together, all of us and Donald J. Trump, we can take back the U.S Senate. We can start pushing back now against the woke and broke Biden agenda.”

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn said it was possible to take back America. “People tell me that it’s impossible to change the direction of our country, that it’s impossible to root out the corruption in our government,” he said. “But friends, God spared my life. He has given me the strength to stand before you today. So do not lecture me on what is impossible. My fellow patriots, Americans are in the business of doing the impossible, because with God, all things are possible.”

Trump echoed that sentiment. “With the help of everyone here today and citizens all across the land, we will make America powerful again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again,” he said.

County
Government
City
Selma, NC
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
