ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Thousands of Etsy sellers strike over company's fee and policy changes

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Thousands of Etsy sellers put their shops on vacation mode Monday to protest a number of the e-commerce company’s policies, effectively going on strike until April 18 with the goal of forming a union to negotiate with management.

“The zoomed-out view of the situation is just people losing their ability to make an income doing something creative,” Kristi Cassidy, the strike’s organizer and an Etsy seller since 2006, told USA TODAY.

Over 17,000 sellers put their shops on pause Monday in a move that is a culmination of weeks of organizing over grievances involving changes to sellers the company has rolled out in the last four years.

Costco hours 2022: Costco's senior hours and special COVID hours end this week, clubs closed Easter

Fortune list: Fortune just released its annual list of '100 Best Companies to Work For.' Here are the top 10.

Most recently, in a report to investors, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman announced the company was increasing its seller transaction fee from 5% to 6.5%, effective Monday. The fee is a percentage of the total order amount that Etsy charges, according to The Verge .

“We expect to invest most of the incremental revenue from this fee increase in marketing, seller tools and creating world-class customer experiences,” the company said in the report.

The fee increase comes amid all-time high pandemic gains for the company, according to the petition Cassidy organized.

While she had been upset about other changes, the fee struck Cassidy’s last nerve. So she published “ We need an Etsy sellers union ” on the Etsy Sellers subreddit about two months ago.

Frustrated peers agreed with her idea. Sellers started organizing on Reddit, created a Discord server and website to help one another collaborate, and Cassidy published a petition in support of the campaign that had over 45,000 signatures as of Monday.

The organizers delivered a letter to Silverman Monday morning listing their demands, which include ending the fee increase, cracking down on resellers, eliminating a seller reward program and other issues involving offsite ads and support tickets.

A first in the country: Amazon workers in Staten Island vote to unionize

In an email statement to USA TODAY, an Etsy spokesperson remarked sellers’ success is a “top priority” and said the increased fee would create resources to allocate toward sellers' pain points: “The new fee structure will enable us to increase our investments in areas outlined in the petition, including marketing, customer support and removing listings that don't meet our policies.”

Etsy making 'change after change'

Cassidy, 39, a homemaker who crafts custom Victorian wedding dresses and costumes, said she’s noticed Etsy make “change after change,” shifting away from the company’s original focus on helping creatives make a viable income. Given the company’s changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s lost over two-thirds of her income since 2019. Etsy makes up about 90% of her income, and while she’s able to survive despite the changes, she knows that option isn’t possible for all sellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5wio_0f5qqmvQ00
Kristi Cassidy, 39, of Westerly, Rhode Island, is the Etsy sellers strike organizer. Kristi Cassidy

One of the most frustrating changes, she said, is Etsy’s Star Seller program , which was announced in July 2021 as a way to “reward shops that consistently offer excellent customer experience.”

But the metrics that allow someone to qualify for the program are more easily met by sellers who aren’t hand-making their items, Cassidy said, punishing sellers like her who make one-of-a-kind or made-to-order products.

Star sellers qualify partly out of their ability to ship orders on time, but Cassidy said it's common for a customer to purchase something and then ask for it to be customized. This extends a seller’s service time, but they’re punished for taking longer to make a unique item.

“These are not things buyers expect from independent shops, these are things they expect from Amazon,” London-based seller Joseph Fellstold USA TODAY. Fells has been on Etsy for over 10 years and hand paints t-shirts, designs enamel pins and illustrates art prints in his store Bleached Bones.

Fells noted that Etsy isn’t clear how not achieving Star Seller affects sales. And last year one of his stores was put on a payment reserve for 90 days because their copyright system made a mistake. In that time, he still had to pay for his materials despite not making an income keep his business open.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Cassidy said other grievances include shutting down resellers, people who sell mass-produced goods that they have not designed themselves.

"Sellers are having to compete with those [resell] prices ... buyers will buy those items and then they'll see it posted on Amazon for like half the price," she said. "It's horribly damaging to the platform because those buyers don't come back."

Computer-driven decisions also hurt Etsy sellers, Cassidy said, adding that sellers should have an easy path through Esty's support system to avoid holds on their shops that cut people from their income.

The Etsy spokesperson said part of the earnings from the fee increase would be allocated toward technology to mitigate these kinds of issues.

It's not possible for all sellers to strike by walking away from their businesses for a week, Cassidy said, because each seller has a different situation.

Adding $1,000 to Etsy listings

Courtney Gamble, who runs a shop called MessQueen New York on Etsy, handmakes bright spandex from her apartment in Brooklyn. She decided to strike by adding $1,000 to each of her Etsy listings, which typically are priced below $90. Her shop announcement directs people to her official website where they will get 15% off their entire order for the duration of the strike.

Gamble has been on Etsy since 2010 and said her shop has been "at the bottom of the pile" ever since she forgot her Department of State registration number while out of town and Etsy automatically put her store on vacation mode. Now she spends resources trying to get her shop back to where it used to be, renewing her most popular listings, adding listings for new styles and upping money spent on her daily ad budget so that customers are more likely to find her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0uDA_0f5qqmvQ00
Courtney Gamble is on strike with fellow Etsy sellers. Courtney Gamble

"It's all a game," she said. "They constantly change the algorithm ... But every time we renew or add a listing, Etsy gets 20 cents from us. So it works in their favor to put successful shops at the bottom of the pile because they know we will put in money to raise our rank and get back to where we were."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thousands of Etsy sellers strike over company's fee and policy changes

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Why are Etsy sellers going on strike?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you frequent Etsy, the website that sells handmade or vintage items, you may gave noticed some of your favorite shops have temporarily closed. But why? Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest rising seller’s fees. Etsy announced this year that profits and revenue have exceeded expectations, growing the company’s stock, […]
ECONOMY
wmar2news

Etsy sellers threaten to boycott site if it increases fees

Another day, another worker strike. This time, it’s sellers on the online platform Etsy who are refusing to sell their goods due to a new fee increase. In February, Etsy announced it plans to raise transaction fees by 30%, starting April 11. Now sellers and customers are signing an...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Covid#Easter Fortune#Verge
pymnts.com

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings

Walmart has unveiled New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion that’s exclusive to new sellers, according to a Monday (April 4) company blog post. Walmart eCommerce has seen “tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com,” the post says.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
komando.com

Use a payment app? New scam stealing thousands from unsuspecting victims

There are plenty of dangers associated with online shopping. User-driven platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are hotspots for scammers trying to tell fake products or not shop the items. If that isn’t enough to put you off from shopping online, several other scams can be more damaging to your...
CELL PHONES
ABC 33/40 News

Online purchases number one scam of 2021 according to BBB. Know the warning signs.

Sometimes the calls can be overwhelming..Someone trying to sell you something you didn't ask for or promising something that sounds too good to be true. 2021 was a banner year for scammers. The Federal Trade Commission received 2.8 million reports of fraud. Consumers lost almost $6 billion. That was up more than 70% from the previous year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel + Leisure

Women Made More Than $1 Billion on Airbnb in 2021 — 4 Top Hosts Share Their Tips on Renting Out Properties

The global gender pay gap has women making 77 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to the United Nations. The organization adds that we likely won't reach gender pay parity until 2069. Women represent just 24% of C-suite jobs in the U.S. and Canada. There are fewer women in CEO positions at Fortune 500 companies than there are men named James. And due to the global pandemic, approximately one in five women say they were pushed out of the workforce. There is, however, one place women reign supreme: Airbnb.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The Etsy strike was a long time coming

For Kristi Cassidy, Etsy was, at least in the beginning, a boon for her business. Since 2006, Cassidy has used the e-commerce giant to sell her custom-order Gothic, Victorian, and Steampunk wedding dresses and costumes. As someone who makes all of her own products and has to keep up with the demands of a shop, Etsy allowed her to easily connect with customers.
INTERNET
pymnts

Cashfree Payments Enables Snapdeal to Provide Instant Refunds on CoD Orders

Snapdeal, the value commerce platform, has partnered with Cashfree Payments, the payment and API banking solution company, a report said, to provide instant processing of refunds against cash on delivery (CoD) orders. Usually, processing refunds for CoD orders was a multistep, time-consuming process. Cashfree’s Cashgram program will let its fellow...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon, Etsy And Target Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Target Corporation (NASDAQ:TGT), are trading higher amid overall market strength following a lighter-than-expected U.S. PPI report. USA PPI month-over-month for Feb was 0.800% vs the 0.900% consensus estimate. The prior reading was...
RETAIL
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

439K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy