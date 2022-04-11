RAW: DC:PRES BIDEN VIRTUAL MTG W/ INDIAN PM

Related
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
US allies increasingly worried as Biden administration inches back to Iran nuke deal
Friday’s ballistic missile attack by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terror group based in Yemen, against a major Saudi oil depot is furthering feelings of anger and frustration among several key regional allies toward the Biden administration. The concern is that Iran’s proxies will escalate attacks in the region as...
POLITICO
The countries Biden just can’t get on board
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Earlier today, the State Department announced that India’s foreign and defense ministers will visit Washington next week to see top U.S. officials. Unlike nearly every other piece of paper the State Department has been producing lately, however, this news release was missing two words: “Russia” and “Ukraine.”
Biden’s America is no longer a free country, but a nation of lies (Letters)
People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
CBS News
White House says Biden described consequences to Xi of providing support to Russia
Washington — President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for nearly two hours Friday morning, as the U.S. tries to manage China's ties to Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Biden "described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts...
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
MSNBC
Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel
Former President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, voluntarily spoke with the January 6 committee for more than five hours of questioning. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses how her testimony could put pressure on aides like Peter Navarro to break their silence and cooperate with the probe. April 5, 2022.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO
Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Ukraine warns Russian troops may be surprised by 'deadly' Chernobyl ‘souvenirs’
Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant took radioactive “souvenirs” with them before evacuating the area, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company.
Russia slaps retaliatory sanctions on Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Hunter Biden
"Hillary Clinton can abandon dreams she may have had of buying a vacation dacha in Sochi," BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher deadpanned Tuesday. "Any Joe Biden post-presidency plans for starting a business in Moscow will have to be shelved." Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions...
Fox News
Victor Davis Hanson predicts Biden will seal the southern border under these 2 conditions
Historian Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" there could be reasons behind the Department of Homeland Security's move seeking volunteers to help manage the flood of illegal immigrants across the Mexican border. Recent polling suggests as many as 50 percent of Hispanic voters are more inclined to vote Republican...
NATO will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border with Russia to combat a future invasion, alliance's chief says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that the alliance was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation."
Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
31% of Alaskans support Sarah Palin's new House campaign. But 51% say they have an unfavorable opinion of her.
The former Alaska governor currently leads the field in a poll but a new ranked-choice ballot could prevent Sarah Palin from making it to DC.
Ukraine Might Have Just Carried Out First Covert Attack on Russian Soil
An explosion damaging a railway line in Russia was carried out by Ukrainians trying to prevent Putin sending supplies to the frontlines, some analysts believe.
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
Telegraph
White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden
The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
