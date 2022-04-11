ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

RAW: PRES BIDEN VIRTUAL BRG W/ INIDAN PM-UKRAINE AID

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UX0pa_0f5qqbDR00

UKRAINE RUSSIA WAR INDIA HUMANITARIAN AID POLITICS INDIAN

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Brg#Pres#Humanitarian Aid#Brg W#Inidan
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
MassLive.com

Biden’s America is no longer a free country, but a nation of lies (Letters)

People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy