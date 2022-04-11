RAW: PRES BIDEN VIRTUAL BRG W/ INIDAN PM-UKRAINE AID

Related
Elite Russian officers want to POISON Putin and replace him with a chosen successor to restore trade ties with West, Ukrainian intelligence officials say
A plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident has been hatched by Moscow’s elite, according to Ukrainian intelligence. A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor.
US allies increasingly worried as Biden administration inches back to Iran nuke deal
Friday’s ballistic missile attack by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terror group based in Yemen, against a major Saudi oil depot is furthering feelings of anger and frustration among several key regional allies toward the Biden administration. The concern is that Iran’s proxies will escalate attacks in the region as...
U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Putin suffers huge security blunder as Ukraine publishes names and numbers of 600 Kremlin spies ‘involved in invasion’
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Russia slaps retaliatory sanctions on Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden
Russia issued personal sanctions to several top U.S. figures, including Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, in a retaliatory move against the United States.
Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO
Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
Putin’s Former Judo Buddy Calls Him ‘Cowardly’ After the Russian Leader Lost His Black Belt
TOKYO — One of Japan’s most distinguished judo leaders has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling out his “cowardly” acts and joining a chorus of condemnation from civil society worldwide. “President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit...
Alexander Vindman says the January 6 riot was Putin's signal to start building forces on Ukraine's border
Several former officials told The New York Times that Trump contributed to a geopolitical climate that allowed for Putin's power grab in Ukraine.
Fox News
Victor Davis Hanson predicts Biden will seal the southern border under these 2 conditions
Historian Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" there could be reasons behind the Department of Homeland Security's move seeking volunteers to help manage the flood of illegal immigrants across the Mexican border. Recent polling suggests as many as 50 percent of Hispanic voters are more inclined to vote Republican...
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil.
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly
China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war
The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
Biden’s America is no longer a free country, but a nation of lies (Letters)
People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
Telegraph
White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden
The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
Trump Says Candidates Rejecting His Election Fraud Claims Have Gone 'Woke'
The former president praised Republicans during a fundraiser last week who have gone "all in" on his unproven claims of voter fraud.
White House won't say if Biden stands by Hunter Biden Russian disinformation claims
The White House won’t say whether President Joe Biden stands by his baseless 2020 claims that stories about his son’s laptop were part of a Russian operation, following new revelations about the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.
Viktor Orban About To Make West's Putin Problem Worse, Opponent Warns
Defeated candidate Peter Marki-Zay told Newsweek that Orban will be "emboldened" to go against against European and American allies.
