ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

35 Striking Amazon Products That Will Make Your Home More Interesting

By BiankaRamon
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

We all want to be proud of our homes, and we all want to make an impression on our friends, family and guests. There's nothing like a unique piece of furniture or accessory to grab attention. With these 35 items we found on Amazon, visitors will be asking “where did you...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Smart Locks to Make Your Home More Convenient and Secure

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even if you’re not trying to go full smart house, at the moment, there are a number of smart-ish conveniences that can be added to any home. A smart lock, for one, is a generally simple and affordable upgrade. And they often can be installed when you’re changing out worn deadbolts anyway. Smart locks not only provide protection for your home, with event logs and the inability to “pick” your own lock, but they...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Toscano#Top Design#Motorcycle Design#Blumfeldt
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
yankodesign.com

Amp up your work from home productivity with these sleek product designs!

In 2020 our lives changed completely, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed what was considered the ‘norm’, and created new norms that molded the way we lived. One of these new norms is the work from home culture, and it has continued well into 2022. We’ve been working from our homes for almost a year now, and although we have adapted to it, it can be quite a bore at times. I, for one, am always looking out for options and ways to spice up my work-from-home routine. And I’ve found that adding new products, giving my home office a makeover, and looking for quirky designs to amp up my productivity really does help! Hence, here’s a collection of interesting, super functional, and productivity-enhancing designs that promise to be the best work from home investments of 2022.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Shrinkflation Is Making Your Products Smaller: Which of Your Favorites Has Shrunk?

After years of a low and steady inflation rate, the US has recently been hit by rising prices everywhere -- inflation was nearly up 8% in February, after hovering around 2 to 3% over the past decade. Higher costs at the store aren't the only way that inflation hurts consumers, however. Companies also use inflation as a reason to reduce the size or amount of their products in each package -- a practice termed "shrinkflation."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
MassLive.com

Amazon Basics fitness equipment upgrades for your home gym

Looking to get in shape but too lazy to shop around for gym equipment? We’ve been there. Amazon added a line of fitness equipment to its Amazon Basics collection including weights, benches, rollers and yoga mats. If you’ve been looking for a reason to revamp your home gym, this is a sign to stock up on your workout needs.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, rejects Elon Musk offer to buy company

A Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, says he will reject Elon Musk’s $43bn offer to buy the company.Al Waleed bin Talal took to Twitter to say that he was rejecting the entrepreneur’s cash offer for the social media platform because it was too low.“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of (Twitter) given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.”The prince runs the Saudi-based holding company KHC, and he also shared a grab of a 2015...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Morbid’ Podcast Network Inks Exclusive Ad Sales, Distribution Deal With Wondery, Amazon Music

Morbid Network, the podcast network behind Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, has struck an exclusive ad sales and one-week windowing deal with Wondery and Amazon Music, hosts Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley said on Thursday. Similar to other licensing deals Wondery and Amazon Music have inked with Exactly Right Media (My Favorite Murder), SmartLess and How I Built This, new episodes of Morbid and all other podcasts in the Morbid Network (That’s Spooky, Cult Liter, Seven Deadly Sinners, The Strange and Unusual Podcast, Obitchuary, Alone at Lunch, Mostly Horror Movie Night and Scream!) will release one week early on Wondery and Amazon Music before being distributed widely on all major...
ENTERTAINMENT
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
CNN

CNN

984K+
Followers
144K+
Post
775M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy