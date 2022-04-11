ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorful, 'sporty chic' and iconic: See this year's luxury watch trends

By CNN
 1 day ago
CNN spoke to the executives of Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen and Chopard...

Harper's Bazaar

Hot Pink Is the Color Trend to Rule 2022

Pantone said 2022 would be the year of periwinkle: a soft, soothing shade giving baby blanket vibes. Maybe we could have used a swaddling palette after the past two turbulent years, but the breakout color trend of 2022 couldn't be farther away in spirit. It turns out fashion designers wanted something brighter, bolder, more energetic: They wanted hot pink.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

An Extraordinary Collection of 128 Patek Philippe Timepieces Will Be Auctioned This Spring

Click here to read the full article. It’s officially Patek Philippe season at Christie’s. One of the most comprehensive collections of the Swiss watchmaker’s contemporary works will go under the gavel at the auction house this spring. Amassed by a single, anonymous collector who has been avidly acquiring wrist candy for some 35 years, the Kairos Collection comprises a total of 128 Patek Philippe wristwatches that will be offered across three separate sales. Fittingly named after the Grecian concept of opportune, auspicious time, the Kairos Collection showcases some of the finest examples of modern watchmaking executed by master craftsmen at the family-owned Genevan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

You Have To See Lady Gaga's Black Bustier Dress For The Film Critics Circle Awards—It's Chic Yet Super Sexy!

If we had to single out one celeb who never fails to pull out all the stops when it comes to style, it’s Lady Gaga. The 35-year-old Oscar-winner slayed in one showstopping look after another during her press circuit for House of Gucci and with awards season in full swing, the star hasn’t stopped dressing to the nines. And when we saw the gorgeous black bustier dress she recently wore in NYC, we were totally stunned!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Jaeger
Motor1.com

Maserati Will Keep Nettuno V6 Engine To Itself

With more and more car brands getting under the same group as one another, engine sharing is common and inevitable. Heck, even brands not under the same umbrella sometimes share their power plants. The development of engines takes time and (lots of) money, which should tell you how much savings are to be employed when this vital vehicle part gets shared.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Get Fancy in a Luxury SUV With the 2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature

During commercials, that statement you hear about taking advantage of something while supplies last; applies to the 2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature. This fancy new luxury SUV is limited to only 600 models, and it brings you the height of luxury from one of the newest brands in the market. You’re not going to find three rows of seats for seven people in this GV80. Instead, you’ll see seating for four people to be extremely comfortable when out for a drive together.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Reasons You Want to Drive the 2022 Audi Q3 Luxury SUV

What’s the most affordable way to get behind the wheel of a new Audi SUV? The correct answer is to drive the 2022 Audi Q3 luxury SUV. This little vehicle is a comfortable subcompact crossover that delivers the benefits of the Audi brand. For several years, this brand has become known for its impressive interior elements, which offer comfort, tech, style, and practicality where you need it. Let’s look at some reasons you should buy the Audi Q3.
CARS
WWD

Watches of Switzerland Makes Management Changes as U.S. Sales Roar

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — With the U.S. market notching strong double-digit growth, luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland is reinforcing its senior management team, promoting David Hurley to president, North America, and deputy chief executive officer of the group. Hurley is currently executive vice president, U.S., and will work alongside CEO Brian Duffy, who is based in London. The U.S. is the group’s fastest-moving market and is notching growth of more than 40 percent.More from WWDYoox Net-a-porter ValuationNaeem Khan Bridal Spring 2023Scorcesa Bridal Spring 2023 By the end of the 2025 calendar year, the U.S. market will be...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

Bold Orange Is Spring’s Most Saturated — & Must-Try — Color Trend

Dopamine dressing — “happy fashion” made up of bright colors, statement prints, and party-inspired silhouettes — has been one of 2022’s biggest trends. If bright hues are the cure to help shoppers fight their way out of the emotional funk propelled by two years in a pandemic, then the bold orange color trend is the juicy medicine of choice for designers this spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out New York

One of NYC's iconic public artworks will be at the Oscars this year

The giant, constantly-running clock ominously overlooking Union Square Park in NYC is about to go nationwide on the small screen. On Sunday, the Climate Clock—originally launched in Union Square counts down the time left to limit carbon emissions to 1.5°C and counts up the percentage of the world’s energy that comes from renewable sources, the amount of land currently protected by Indigenous peoples, and the amount of money dedicated to the Green Climate Fund—will be at The Academy Awards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

These $35 Clogs Made It On Our Trend Watch List﻿—Here's Why

Every month we compile a list of trendy items to watch out for, but few actually make it into our carts. One thing we caved into buying this month: Universal Thread's Eleanor Heels. And it appears we aren't the only ones—PureWow readers have also been buying up the clogs in all four colors.
SHOPPING
Autoweek.com

Lamborghini Tecnica Fills Gap in Huracán Lineup

Relative to the Huracán EVO RWD, the new Tecnica has 35% more rear downforce, while aerodynamic drag is reduced 20%. Each driving mode (from Strada comfort and Sport to track-oriented Corsa) is calibrated for different responses to driver needs. Inside, the Tecnica gets a redesigned driver interface, with a...
CARS
US News and World Report

Mercedes-Benz Bets on India's Nouveau Riche to Drive Luxury Car Sales

PUNE, India (Reuters) -Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that an expanding pool of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, creating faster sales growth than for mass market cars, a top company official said. India's increasing numbers of "dollar millionaires" include young entrepreneurs or high-earning professionals who...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley To Revive Iconic Nameplate To Battle Rolls-Royce Spectre

What's the best part about an electric drivetrain? Some might leap immediately to the obvious. They are, whether we gearheads like it or not, cleaner than gas-powered cars. They also allow for far more legroom for passengers on account of their "skateboard" layout. Of course, there's also the noise to consider, or rather, the lack thereof, and while this may not be a pro for some types of vehicles, for others, it's an absolute boon.
MLB
