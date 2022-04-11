Colorful, 'sporty chic' and iconic: See this year's luxury watch trends

During commercials, that statement you hear about taking advantage of something while supplies last; applies to the 2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature. This fancy new luxury SUV is limited to only 600 models, and it brings you the height of luxury from one of the newest brands in the market. You’re not going to find three rows of seats for seven people in this GV80. Instead, you’ll see seating for four people to be extremely comfortable when out for a drive together.

BUYING CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO