Colorful, 'sporty chic' and iconic: See this year's luxury watch trends

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — With the U.S. market notching strong double-digit growth, luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland is reinforcing its senior management team, promoting David Hurley to president, North America, and deputy chief executive officer of the group.
Hurley is currently executive vice president, U.S., and will work alongside CEO Brian Duffy, who is based in London. The U.S. is the group’s fastest-moving market and is notching growth of more than 40 percent.More from WWDYoox Net-a-porter ValuationNaeem Khan Bridal Spring 2023Scorcesa Bridal Spring 2023
By the end of the 2025 calendar year, the U.S. market will be...
Comments / 0