Terre Haute, IN

Rose-Hulman surpassed its fundraising goal during Giving Day

By Allanee Quick
WTHI
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of Rose-Hulman raised $491,180 during Rose-Hulman...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

Rose-Hulman's Army-ROTC unit receives 2021 MacArthur Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major Army ROTC award has been given to Rose-Hulman's training corps unit. The Wabash Battalion at Rose-Hulman has earned the 2021 MacArthur Award. The award is given to the top program in the military's 7th brigade. It covers 38 colleges and universities across five...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry raises $500,000 during annual fundraiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries announced that over $500,000 was raised during their annual fundraising banquet. The ministry held the banquet for the first time after a two-year hiatus. Ryan Duerk, President and CEO of Miracle Hill Ministries, said in his remarks, “For 85 years, Miracle Hill...
GREENVILLE, SC
WTHI

Local farm honored at the Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- Area legislators announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more. The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Your support needed for member of News 10 family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved and cherished member of the News 10 family is facing severe health issues, and your support is needed to aid in his recovery. Chris Essex is the Digital Content Director and Digital Executive Producer for WTHI-TV. Essex has been a vital part of the digital department for more than a decade. Always experimenting with new ways to reach and engage the Wabash Valley, Chris is best known for his work on WTHITV.com and the News 10 social media pages. He joined WTHI-TV in 2004 and has worked in production and as a photojournalist, winning several awards.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

The Big Balloon Build arrives in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to keep all sharp objects outside of Highland Woods Community Center this week. Or at least if you're not a professional balloon builder. That's because there are hundreds upon thousands of balloons filling the halls. Liz Romani with Valley Party Supplies says, "This...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

The Downtown Terre Haute egg hunt has started!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Downtown Terre Haute Egg Hunt is officially underway. The Hunt began Friday, April 8th, and will go on until Sunday, April 17th. Egg-hunters are encouraged to pick up a “passport” at any participating location or online, which will guide them to participating businesses. With each visit - and egg found - egg-hunters will receive a stamp at that location. Once a participant collects 12 stamps on their passport, they may turn it in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes (up to $250 value). Participants can submit a photo of their card via email to info@downtownterrehaute.com, or turn in their physical copy to the outdoor book return drop box at the Vigo County Public Library (Downtown Terre Haute location).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

The Terre Haute Convention Center's doors are finally opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After over a year of construction the Terre Haute Convention Center is finally complete and ready to welcome people in! Its grand opening will be held Saturday, April 9th, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m to show off all the center has to offer. The ribbon...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Randy Kelley commits to Wabash College

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan senior Randy Kelley is heading to Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana to continue his basketball career. Kelley had an outstanding season for the Golden Arrows, becoming the school’s all time points leader. He also made back to back game winners in the playoffs as Sullivan enjoyed a deep run in […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Parks announces new summer camp opportunity

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Looking for a local adventure?. Vigo County Parks is offering a new camp opportunity this summer! It's an outdoor adventure camp at Fowler Park. The goal is to teach kids all different kinds of skills and fun activities!. Campers will get the chance to go...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New financial program offered by the Alzheimer's Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a new financial program called Money Matters. Health experts say Alzheimer's is one of the most costly diseases. Now, with this new free virtual program, people living with the disease can learn financial tips. The program will cover a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Studio 12 hosts its Grand Reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points community had something exciting going on this weekend! It was the grand reopening of a local business. On Saturday, Studio 12 at 12 Points opened its remodeled and renovated space back up to the community. The shop includes a brand new art...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

