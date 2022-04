NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many are getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations — even the animals at the Niagara SPCA. It was St. Paw-ty’s day Saturday at the SPCA Saturday. They celebrated by hosting a lot of fun activities that anyone could take advantage of. There was a crafting fair, a bake sale and even a fish fry fundraiser supplied by BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbeque. Proceeds went to keeping the SPCA going.

