ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Getting to Know the Newest Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler

By Bert Remien
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not conjecture to say that Scottie Scheffler is on top of the world. After bursting onto the scene this season in the PGA Tour, the 25 year old took home his first major title this weekend at the sports most hallowed course. Scheffler, who hails from the Dallas,...

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

How much did Scottie Scheffler make for winning the Masters? Tournament sets new payout record

Scottie Scheffler just scored the biggest Masters Tournament payout in history. The 2022 Masters Tournament set a new prize record this year, as the total purse money at stake for golfers ballooned to $15 million in total, up from last year’s $11.5 million. And Scheffler will take home $2.7 million for winning his first Masters Tournament by three strokes on Sunday, which is several hundred thousand dollars more than the $2.07 million grand prize that the 2021 winner received.
GOLF
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Message After Masters: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to golf last week at the Masters. He fell short of his lofty ambition to win the prestigious tournament. However, he made it to Sunday. That, in and of itself, was nothing short of remarkable. Woods expressed appreciation for his fans in a post-Masters...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: A star is born at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga.—The loneliest place in golf is the Augusta National driving range on the afternoon of Masters Sunday. Two-by-two, the contenders (and pretenders) depart for their date with destiny, carried off by the polite applause of a packed grandstand. A bit after 2 p.m. on this Sunday, only three players were left: Sungjae Im, feathering short irons at the flagstick; Cam Smith, his glorious mullet blowing in the breeze, smashing drivers as he contemplated how to make up a three-stroke deficit; and Scottie Scheffler, the 36- and 54-hole leader, who emerged from the caddie shack after a brief respite, carrying a green bag of balls and his wedge. The crowd cheered and Scheffler nodded, looking a little bashful. He walked by Smith, but neither acknowledged the other. These talented twentysomethings have been the two hottest players in golf this season, trading everyday PGA Tour victories, but being atop the Masters leaderboard represented something else entirely: One of their lives was about to change. Yet even on the empty range, no player is truly alone. He carries with him the spirit of all the golf buddies and teammates and relatives who have pushed, supported and chided him. Randy Smith, Scheffler’s coach since boyhood, was with him now, watching from a discreet distance. How many swings has Smith watched his pupil make through the years? The number is incalculable.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Faldo admits to making 'rookie' mistake by spoiling Rory McIlroy's great shot at the Masters

By now we all know that Scottie Scheffler won the Masters this year with an impressive performance that left no doubts that he’s the No. 1 player in the world. And we also know that Nick Faldo ruined one of the best moments of the Masters when got way ahead of himself and spoiled Rory McIlroy’s hole out for birdie from the greenside bunker on the 18th hole on Sunday.
GOLF
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy