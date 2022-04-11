ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Kay savagely trolled A-Rod over Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Ben Affleck on 'Sunday Night Baseball'

By Blake Schuster
Ah, the sweet sounds of regular season baseball.

After a 99-day lockout and shortened spring training, MLB games are finally back in our lives. The pop of the catcher’s mitt, the crack of the bat, the awkward silence of Alex Rodriguez after being thoroughly embarrassed on live television. All of it on glorious display Sunday night.

Attempting to capitalize on the success of the ManningCast, ESPN has, for reasons passing understanding, put together a secondary Sunday Night Baseball broadcast of Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez. They debuted during Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game (of course) and only a day after Rodriguez’s ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck—a fact that Kay not-so-subtly worked into his commentary.

Notice how A-Rod is nodding along, half-listening to his colleague until he processes just what Kay was saying there at the end and gives a forced laugh. He could not be more ready to move the conversation back to the game.

For those just getting caught up here:

A-Rod and J-Lo were engaged for two years from 2019-2021. They broke up last April, which led to a reunion between Lopez and Affleck—who previously dated from 2002-2004 and were engaged to wed before calling things off.

Nearly two decades later, Bennifer is back and better than ever. It just happened to come at the expense of Alex Rodriguez, who now has to chuckle his way through jokes about a former partner.

Oh, and the Red Sox won, 4-3, on Sunday. A tough night all around for the former Yankee.

The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
Midland Daily News

What Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Just Buy—and Why?

A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are purchasing a magnificent mansion in Los Angeles with plenty of room for both of their families, according to TMZ. The couple are said to be in escrow for a Bel-Air megamansion and plan to pay approximately $50 million. As of Tuesday, the...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Photographed Kissing In Santa Monica Hours Before Engagement Announcement

Hours before they announcement their engagement, newly affianced couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen looking at a retail space in Santa Monica on Friday. This is the second time the couple has been engaged, the first time being in 2002. They called it off in 2004, before reuniting again in 2021. On their casual date, J.Lo wore a striped long sleeve t-shirt with jeans in a bell bottom style. She had her hair swept back in a bun and pair of aviator sunglasses on.
SANTA MONICA, CA
