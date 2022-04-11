ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Flo Rida announced as latest performer State Fair’s 2022 SFWV Concert Series

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced Monday morning that Florida rapper Flo Rida has joined the 2022 bill for its SFWV Concert Series.

The rapper – known for his 2007 breakout hit “Low,” which spent 10 weeks at number one in the United States and broke the digital download sales record at the time of release – will take the stage Friday, August 19.

Tickets for the event will be available only through ETIX, and will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-514-3848, Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm, or Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://statefairofwv.com/events/. The State Fair Box Office will not be conducting ticket sales until later this Spring.

Flo Rida has released four studio albums and several internationally successful singles, including “Right Round,” “Good Feeling,” “My House,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” and “Whistle,” among others. He is currently at work on an upcoming fifth studio album, which is said to be nearly complete.

