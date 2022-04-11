ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont achieves three-peat in acrobatics & tumbling

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
 3 days ago
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mountain East Conference Acrobatics & Tumbling Championships took place over the weekend at the Joe Retton Arena, where the Falcons emerged victorious over the Frostburg State Bobcats.

The competition, which took place on Saturday afternoon, saw the Bobcats take an early lead, out scoring the Falcons in six heats during the first half and tying them in two.

The Bobcats were able to take the toss event as well, but the Falcons rallied, out scoring Frostburg in four out of six heats during the tumbling event.

The final determination came down to the team event during which Fairmont was able to gain an edge, closing the event at 86.220 – 83.800. This finalized the Falcons’ overall victory, and the competition came to a close at with a 256.695 – 255.550 score in Fairmont’s favor.

The victory brings the Falcons their third consecutive MEC Acrobatics & Tumbling Championship, solidifying an impressive three-peat streak.

Along with the team championship, the Falcons were able to secure three individual championship titles. These included significant wins in the quad tumbling, open tumbling, and trio tumbling categories.

Fairmont currently holds a No. 7 ranking in the NCATA National Championship Rankings. More information on Fairmont State Athletics can be found on the Fighting Falcons website.

