Video Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 outruns box office competition, earning $71 million opening weekend

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation ever, outpacing the competition to a cool $71 million.

A report by Variety states that Sonic’s latest cinematic adventure even overtook the original film’s $58 million 3-day opening record domestically, meaning Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the best opening weekend for a video game film. Internationally, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned $37 million, bringing the global total to $141 million. It turns out people love that cheesy 1990s nostalgia!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s success isn’t that surprising, given how much hype there was before its premiere. Many people thought of the original film as the best video game adaptation, though that attitude may change after this weekend.

Even before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters, Paramount has been preparing for a Sonic cinematic universe of sorts. A third movie is in the works already, as is a spinoff series starring Knuckles the Echidna that’ll be on Paramount’s streaming service sometime next year.

It seems that thus far, Sonic is the reigning box office champ when it comes to film adaptations. That could change once his long-time rival Mario enters the arena, though.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Universe#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Video Game#Sonicmovie#Paramount
