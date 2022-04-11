ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

Judith Evelyn Cates Ferrin


 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Evelyn Cates Ferrin, of Pima, entered life eternal, April 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Judy was 82. Judith Evelyn Cates Ferrin was born August 28, 1939, in Charlotte, North Carolina and soon after was adopted by Clarence and Katherine Rawles Cates. She grew...



