Lauv’s show in Columbus, OH – presale password

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge said he tried to mimic the songwriting approach of Def Leppard as he worked on his band's latest album Impera. "Going into this record, I thought I would see if I could do it a little more like Def Leppard did it, where every song — especially on Pyromania or Hysteria — starts with one thing, and then there's a verse, then there's a pre-chorus that feels like a chorus, and then there's another pre-chorus and another thing and finally, after like five different sections, comes the chorus, in a completely different key," Forge recently told Metal Hammer.
