Los Angeles, CA

Lauv in Los Angeles, CA – presale code

We have the Lauv pre-sale password!! This official Lauv presale is for the 2022 tour and grants immediate access to Lauv tickets for a short time. Your access to this Lauv presale is instant once you have registered.!!!. You...

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
Win 2022 Tickets To See Lionel Richie At The Hard Rock In Atlantic City, New Jersey

Lionel Richie has been one of the coolest dudes in music for many years. In the 1970s, he was a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the band the Commodores. The hall of fame funk band from Alabama wrote great hits like "Easy", "Sail On", "Three Times a Lady", and "Still". He eventually launched a solo career which was very successful. He has sold millions of albums, and today you can see him as one of the American Idol judges!
Duran Duran Announce 2022 North American Tour

Duran Duran announced a North American tour launching Aug. 19 in Welch, Minn., and wrapping with a three-night stand (Sept. 9, 10 and 11) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Nile Rodgers and Chic will open eight of the 14 announced shows, which support Duran Duran’s 2021 LP, Future Past.
Aerosmith's early recordings are the sound of legends-in-waiting

At Amazon (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Originally coming out as a very limited edition 2021 Record Store Day release on cassette and vinyl, this recently discovered demo/rehearsal tape from Aerosmith’s Vindaloo Vaults captures the band in all their crude and nascent beauty. They’re still two years from releasing their debut, but nevertheless showcase a raw, embryonic talent for cutting some seriously smoking grooves.
3 of the best vegan restaurant to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

When it comes to the local dining scene, Los Angeles County is quite culturally rich and diversified. Every culture from across the world comes here to cook meals for their own people. Veganism is a new trend, and Los Angeles has seen a surge in the number of vegan-themed eateries in the last decade. In this post, we will look at three of those vegan eateries in Los Angeles County, CA.
How to buy Bonnaroo Music Festival tickets for Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium and more

Bonnaroo is back and, this year, the festival organizers are excited to offer an experience like none other. The festival runs from June 16-19, 2022, live from Manchester, Tennessee. Headliners include Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.
Nu-Metal Band Snot Calls Out Rapper $NOT & Limp Bizkit Over Tour Announcement

The guitarist from nu-metal band Snot, Mikey Doling, is coming through with a word for Limp Bizkit after the band announced that they were going on tour with rappers $NOT and Yung Gravy in the coming months. Doling claims to be friends with Limp Bizkit's frontman, Fred Durst, which is why he's confused about $NOT going on tour with the band when Snot, the nu-metal group, was never invited.
Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
Benji and Joel Madden’s Veeps Livestreaming Platform Unveils New Round of Apps, Concerts

Click here to read the full article. Veeps, the streaming platform founded by Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte and acquired by Live Nation, has announced a new series of consumer apps and slate of concerts to go with them. Forthcoming livestreamed concerts include Kings of Leon from London’s O2 Arena, dance act Galantis from the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the folk-rock duo Indigo Girls, Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo), singer/songwriter LP, avant-metal singer Poppy and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and his group with Conspirators. The new products mean that viewers can receive the stream directly in their televisions without...
Eddie Vedder Taps Jack White, Stevie Nicks to Headline 2022 Ohana Festival

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Vedder will take the stage at his sixth annual Ohana Festival, which will also feature performances from Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Pink, and more. The festival — which Vedder founded in 2016 — will return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, this year, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Nicks will headline day one, with additional performances from artists like Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, the Revivalists, Gang of Youths, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Kolohe Kai. Day two will feature Vedder and White, along with the likes of Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra,...
Bill McGathy’s In De Goot Entertainment, Home to Shinedown and Halestorm, Is in the Groove With an ‘Active’ Roster

Click here to read the full article. With a management roster of active rock bands reliant on touring — among them marquee names Shinedown and Halestorm — plus developing artists and a midtown Manhattan office, you’d expect In De Goot Entertainment to be especially hard hit during the pandemic. Yet the full-service management company owned by indie promo guru Bill McGathy has announced seven internal promotions and restructuring, made new hires and opened a Nashville office, all in the first half of 2022. “Instead of curling into a ball and worrying about what was going to happen, we decided to get really...
Singer-Songwriter and Composer, EAJ Kicks off His SOLO Career With The Release of “CAR CRASH”

April 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Korean-American singer, songwriter and composer, eaJ, has released his highly anticipated first single as a solo artist, today. Released with Soka Talent Group, home to artists like keshi and BoyWithUke; eaJ first performed "Car Crash" on the main stage at 88 Risings Head In The Clouds Festival at Rosebowl Stadium last November. His solo career had not yet even officially begun as he took to the most well-known main stage for Asian American music. Now in 2022, eaJ has moved back to his hometown of California and is ready for this new journey to begin with the release of "Car Crash."
Keith Urban Reveals His ‘Guilty Pleasures’ During Recent Las Vegas Residency Concert

Keith Urban recently covered Adele, gave the Backstreet Boys a shoutout, and talked about guilty pleasures. He got his audience’s attention on Saturday night with an airhorn; he then claimed, “That’s the kind of night we’re gonna have,” and things just got better from there. At his Las Vegas residency, Urban mixed loud, exciting elements with small, intimate, human moments on stage. He played new music, old favorites, and some acoustic sets.
Rock Band Santa Cruz Gets Blasted for Using Backing Tracks

Hard rock band Santa Cruz has been blasted on social media after footage of the group performing with a pre recorded vocal track went viral. In the video, which can be seen below, frontman Archie Cruz clearly stops singing and moves away from his microphone during the band's performance of “Under the Gun.” The lead vocals continue to be heard, yet Cruz doesn’t return to his microphone until the song’s chorus kicks in.
