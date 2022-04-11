Police pull over one of Cruise's self-driving Chevy Bolt prototypes

These cars are legends of their time. Buick has been a staple of American automotive manufacturing since its creation in 1899 by the incredibly famous and border-line iconic David Dunbar Buick. This visionary and engineer started the company to transition the nation away from horse-drawn carriages and toward the internal combustion engine. At the same time, a scrappy young businessman had begun to build his own carriages due to his attraction toward transportation vehicles. His name was William Durant, and he was regarded highly for his extreme cunning and quick-witted charisma. These two men would eventually make Buick wildly successful together, and the latter would finally start up the General Motors Company with several automotive associates. But of course, we're here to talk about Buick, so here are a few of the most excellent cars to come from one of GM's first automotive manufacturers.
