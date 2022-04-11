ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police pull over one of Cruise's self-driving Chevy Bolt prototypes

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree police officers in San Francisco ended a shift with an unexpected story to tell: They pulled over a driverless car. Footage of the incident published on social media shows officers puzzlingly circling one of Cruise's Chevrolet Bolt-based self-driving prototypes. Posted on Instagram by user b.rad916, the three-minute video...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

It's Not Just Tesla: 5 Cars With Self-Driving Features

In terms of self-driving technology, Tesla has received most of the hype. Tesla's self-driving automation has seen drastic improvements over time and, in the real world, has been seen to save its drivers from accidents due to reacting far quicker than any human could. But there are other car companies...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorAuthority

Geely's Zeekr tests shuttle for Waymo self-driving service

Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo self-driving division last December said it will add an electric shuttle built by Zeekr to its U.S. fleet, and now a prototype has been spotted. Waymo's fleet currently relies on Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jaguar I-Pace crossovers, though unlike those vehicles, which were originally designed to be driven by a human for private use, the Zeekr shuttle will be designed specifically for a self-driving service.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Cars
CarBuzz.com

Someone Else Is In Trouble Over Fiery Chevy Bolt Debacle

The Chevrolet Bolt EV looked like it was going to be a promising product that would kick GM's electric strategy into the next gear but due to a disastrous situation relating to the battery pack, the compact eco-friendly car has been a bit of a miss over the last year and a half. You may want to put some of the blame on Chevy for the design oversight, but LG has already taken responsibility for the mishap.
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Bolt#Police#Cruise Line#Vehicles#Chevy#Media View#Instagram A#General Motors#The Crown Vic
Motorious

Builder Creates Wife’s Chevy 3100 Stepside Restomod Dream Truck

This classic truck was made to reflect the builder’s love for both his work and his wife and it does it perfectly. A few months back, you might remember a piece we published about a woman who purchased a brand new Mustang for her husband's birthday as a symbol of their fast-paced life together. Stories like that tug on our heartstrings a lot and pretty heavily on mine in particular. For car enthusiasts, the best way to show your love for your spouse will always be to surprise them with the car of their dreams. Some people have taken this mantra to the absolute extreme, to the point of building full-on custom classics for their loved ones. In other words, these enthusiasts put everything they can into their craft to show their love for their wife or husband, and that's precisely what seems to have happened here.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Production Halted This Week

Production of the Chevy Corvette C8 was temporarily halted this week at GM’s Bowling Green production facility in Kentucky. According to a recent report from Automotive News, production is offline due to a parts shortage, with GM cutting the first and second shifts at the Bowling Green facility, per Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins.
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Used Cars Get the Best Gas Mileage

Americans are feeling pain at the pump, as gas prices hit record highs of $4.33 per gallon in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the global fuel market. The U.S. and other nations banned imports of Russian oil to “deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Would You Buy a Single Cab Jeep Gladiator?

The Jeepiverse is aflutter about the teaser Jeep just released of one of its special 2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts. Though the teaser looks like a four-door Wrangler, Jeep poses the question, “Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator might look like?” That brings to mind all of the single-cab Gladiators we’ve seen about.
CARS
Motorious

The Early Days Of Buick

These cars are legends of their time. Buick has been a staple of American automotive manufacturing since its creation in 1899 by the incredibly famous and border-line iconic David Dunbar Buick. This visionary and engineer started the company to transition the nation away from horse-drawn carriages and toward the internal combustion engine. At the same time, a scrappy young businessman had begun to build his own carriages due to his attraction toward transportation vehicles. His name was William Durant, and he was regarded highly for his extreme cunning and quick-witted charisma. These two men would eventually make Buick wildly successful together, and the latter would finally start up the General Motors Company with several automotive associates. But of course, we're here to talk about Buick, so here are a few of the most excellent cars to come from one of GM's first automotive manufacturers.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy