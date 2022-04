The Philadelphia Flyers will be undergoing a retool during the offseason to be competitive in 2022-23. Interim head coach Mike Yeo has been playing players such as Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard recently in addition to a relatively younger lineup. Due to the club’s struggles and injuries to several core players this season, the Flyers were sellers at the trade deadline, which resulted in more opportunities for inexperienced players at the NHL level to become more seasoned.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO