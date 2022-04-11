The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, April 11

61st Street plays "Bingo" with Peak TV clichés: "Get ready to sweep your Peak TV bingo card clean because (Peter) Moffat is back with 61st Street, a new AMC drama that’s a watchable blend of provocative ideas, a semi-vivid setting and one narrative trope after another that feels lifted from one prestige TV show after another, overlaid one on top of the other so that moral murkiness and narrative cacophony go hand-in-hand," says Daniel Fienberg. "If you’ve seen Your Honor and The Night Of (based on Moffat’s Criminal Justice) or Seven Seconds (not affiliated with Moffat in any way) or The Chi, every beat in 61st Street will probably feel familiar. But you’ve never seen them with Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis front-and-center. Unless you watched Lovecraft Country, I mean. That was better and more adventurous than this is, at least through the six of eight total episodes sent to critics."

