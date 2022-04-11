ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders re-sign kicker Joey Slye to 2-year contract

By STEPHEN WHYNO
 3 days ago
FILE - Washington kicker Joey Slye (3) kicks a field goal against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, April 11, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. Slye had previously been tendered a $2.4 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent .(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season.

Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old is one of two kickers on the roster along with Brian Johnson, who was signed when Slye was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Slye and Johnson were the third and fourth kickers Washington used last season after going through Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt.

They now figure to go into offseason workouts and training camp this summer competing for the job.

Slye goes in as the favorite after going a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and making nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season in his third stop of a tour around the NFL. He previously bounced around from Houston to San Francisco.

Despite missing four weeks with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve, Slye found a groove with Washington. And it’s no coincidence he landed there: Like many Commanders players, Slye has a Carolina connection to coach Ron Rivera after making his NFL debut with the Panthers in 2019.

Slye who played high school football in Virginia, is going into his fourth pro season. In total last season, Slye made 23 of 25 field goal attempts and was 18 of 22 on extra points.

After acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, Washington has so far spent the offseason mostly bringing back players rather than adding free agents from the outside. Guard Andrew Norwell and defensive end Efe Obada are the only external free agents the Commanders have signed.

