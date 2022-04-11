ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lego Star Wars Players Discover Brutal Flying Glitch

By Christian Smith
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With the recent release of the highly anticipated "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga", fans of the legendary "Star Wars" saga can now replay and relive their favorite moments from all of the mainline films in a much more fun and adorable fashion. Despite its production issues pertaining to controversial practices...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Darth Maul Scenes Were Reportedly Cut From 'Star Wars' Disney+ Series

While the fall of Anakin Skywalker might have the greatest impact on Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars films, the supplemental outings have firmly placed Darth Maul as his greatest rival. A beloved character since his debut and one that plays a noticeable role in the story of the Master Jedi, so many expected that he might make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans who wanted to see the character's return to the series will be disappointed as a new report is confirming that the Dathomirian warrior will be absent from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
SVG

The Real Reason Wordle's Creator Sold The Game

"Wordle" all but took over the internet at the beginning of the year, with millions of people logging in to play the daily puzzle. Players all over the world have become obsessed with the game, hunting for the best starting words and trying to accrue as many tips and tricks as possible in order to solve the puzzles quickly. It's wild success can make it hard to believe the game was created by one person.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Broken Elden Ring Attack Is Seriously Frustrating Players

"Elden Ring" is a challenging game, but players have argued that it's far from a balanced game. Developer FromSoftware is usually on point when balancing its games, but it's hard to keep everything in check when it comes to the massive world of "Elden Ring." Unfortunately, when an imbalanced strategy makes its way to a PVP scenario, it can frustrate any unlucky player on the receiving end. For example, the recent infinite death loop hack made the game unplayable for many players before FromSoftware released a patch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Video Game
GamesRadar+

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be the ultimate celebration for fans

There's something oddly soothing about a brand new Lego title, because there's a familiarity to its formula that transcends the hot movie properties each game is attached to. The trademark humor, the endless collectibles, the vast swathes of character unlocks, and the utterly satisfying brick-based gameplay. It's all there. But with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there's just so much of it.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
Alt 101.7

Report: ’Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Originally Had a Different Villain

Lucasfilm has made no secret of the fact that the big villain of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is Darth Vader. But apparently he was a later addition to the process of developing the show. Initially, Obi-Wan had a different structure and a different villain — Obi-Wan’s old prequel nemesis, Darth Maul.
TV SERIES
SVG

This Elden Ring 'Mech Suit' Build Is Blowing Fans' Minds

There are many ways in which players can approach "Elden Ring" from a strategic standpoint. For some, labelling random non-threatening creatures scattered throughout The Lands Between as different types of "dog" proved to be effective at certain points in the game. Some players have even discovered that playing "naked" is a viable strategy for the Tarnished. And as the game continues to grow in popularity and more players begin experimenting with different items and spells, it's only natural that more unorthodox methods of playing "Elden Ring" have come to light. One such strategy was recently shared to the internet, which shows one "Elden Ring" fan playing in what can only be described as a "mech suit" build.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Mark Hamill reacts to young Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Mark Hamill has reacted to the news of who will be playing young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Jedi-to-be's presence in the show was unveiled in the first trailer for the Disney Plus series, which shows Obi-Wan watching over Luke from afar. The Hollywood Reporter then revealed that the actor playing Skywalker is Grant Feely.
MOVIES
SVG

Elden Ring's Wave Gesture Is More Dangerous Than You Realized

"Elden Ring" was a massive success selling millions of copies in less than three weeks, and players can't get enough of the brutally challenging world FromSoftware created. When they aren't slaying monsters, gamers everywhere watch others play the game on Twitch or YouTube. While "Elden Ring" no-hit runs and sub-hour speedruns continue to awe everyone, some of the funniest interactions in "Elden Ring" come from players, not monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Fans Have Surprising Reactions To Subscription Rumors

"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, but its future is looking uncertain. As live service games like "Destiny" and "Apex Legends" continue to dominate the market, "Call of Duty" struggles to keep fans interested in shelling out $60 every year for a new game. And not every "Call of Duty" game can be a winner.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

How Doctor Strange Got This Major Video Game Movie Canceled

For years, writers and directors have been trying to craft the perfect video game movie. While some game adaptations have been blockbusters, many paint a tragic history of games in film. For every "Sonic the Hedgehog," there are several Uwe Boll movies, bad adaptations of games that leave fans wondering if a good video game movie is even possible. While there are definitely good video game movies that play with the source material – like "Detective Pikachu" – others simply fall short. However, gamers will perhaps never know what cult classic game "Deus Ex" would look like on the big screen, all because of "Doctor Strange."
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

Lego’s Back to the Future DeLorean is 1,872 bricks of pure nostalgia

OK, we’ll admit to being a bit thick. See, when we were kids, we kind of assumed that Lego was for kids. Our parents would buy us a Lego fire truck, police car or campervan, we’d build it once off the plan and then try to combine all the kits like some brick-based Megazord. Parental involvement went as far as procurement and returning all the little bits that got sucked up in the vacuum cleaner.
LEGO
SVG

Tekken Director Responds To Elden Ring Fighter Mod

Players have been finding ways to crossover other video games with "Elden Ring" by either modding them into the game or making them in the character creator, like one player did with Sonic the Hedgehog. Now, fans have started adding characters from "Elden Ring" to other games, including "Tekken 7." A creator named Ultraboy created a mod for "Tekken 7" which changes some of the characters in the game into "Elden Ring" characters. This means that Melina is playable as a skin of Iidia and Ranni the Witch as Kazumi. The mod adds in 8 total skins into the game, and Ultraboy released a trailer on Twitter for the mod that could be pretty easily mistaken for an official crossover.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith Follows Luke Skywalker's Search for Exegol

Luke Skywalker reunites with Lando Calrissian in the latest Star Wars novel!. Luke Skywalker might no longer be around but that doesn't mean that the adventures of the Jedi Master are over. The new novel Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith follows Luke as he reunites with an old friend from the original trilogy films and faces off against a villain who was introduced in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
MOVIES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy